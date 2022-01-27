Balto Recognized As 2022 Best Place to Work By Purpose Jobs

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balto , the #1 Real-Time Guidance Platform for contact centers, was recently announced to the 2022 Best Places to Work list by Purpose Jobs , the Midwest's largest startup and tech community. The list covers Midwest tech companies headquartered and hiring in Ann Arbor, Chicago, Columbus, Cincinnati, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis.

"We're so proud to be named one of the Best Places to Work in 2022," said Marc Bernstein, CEO of Balto. "We think of Balto, fundamentally, as a People Development company. Our Baltonians' personal and professional growth is the company's single biggest priority — it allows us to serve our customers with world-class care and develop the best technology on the market. We even give everyone $1,000 per quarter for personal development. It's so nice to see Purpose Jobs recognize Balto's commitment to our people."

Companies across the Midwest region (and those hiring in the Midwest) were evaluated based on benefits, growth opportunities, commitment to people, and mission.

As Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers and looking for better places to work, the employers coming out on top of "The Great Reshuffle" are the ones offering candidates meaningful benefits, opportunities to grow, and purpose. And they have the retention rates to prove it.

"The office perks of the past aren't cutting it anymore," said Ryan Landau, founder and CEO of Purpose Jobs. "Top candidates across the globe are looking for mission-driven organizations that put their people first. That's what it means to be a best place to work."

About Balto

Balto is the #1 Real-Time Guidance platform for contact centers. Balto is centered around a simple truth: Better conversations make more money. Powered by AI, Balto scales best practices to agents with the push of a button and gives immediate insight into what's working and what's not. Founded in 2017 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, Balto has guided over 100 million conversations around the world.

About Purpose Jobs

Purpose Jobs is the Midwest's largest startup and tech community. They connect top talent with purpose-driven companies based on values, experience and culture contribution. Purpose Jobs creates a human-first approach to job matching where employers have access to interview-ready candidates who have filled out a profile that highlights skills, experience, and cultural importance.

