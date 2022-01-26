SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONROE, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), reported net income of $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.51, compared to net income of $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.72. During the fourth quarter of 2020, net income was impacted by $3.7 million in gain on sale of Main Street Lending loans and $4.5 million in net accretion of deferred origination fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA"), compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 which only had $1.5 million in net accretion of deferred origination fees on PPP loans. Additionally, the fourth quarter of 2021 contained $800 thousand of expenses related to the proposed merger with Simmons First Financial Corporation ("Simmons") and $412 thousand of expenses related to normal bonus payments that will be accelerated to the proposed acquisition close date.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights
- On November 19, 2021, Spirit announced its intention to merge with Simmons with expectations to close the transaction during the second quarter of 2022, subject to the receipt of Spirit shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and waivers and other customary closing conditions.
- Excluding the impact of PPP loan forgiveness by the SBA during the period, loans held for investment increased 24.3% annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
- Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 as reported and on a tax equivalent basis(1) was 3.87% and 3.89%, respectively.
- At December 31, 2021, return on average assets was 1.13% on an annualized basis.
- Book value per share increased to $22.79 and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $18.02 at December 31, 2021, compared to $22.49 and $17.67, respectively, at September 30, 2021.
- Total stockholders' equity to total assets was 12.06% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.78% at December 31, 2021.
- Capital ratios remained strong with Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at the Company and the Bank of 10.64% and 10.65%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
"As we continue to work toward the upcoming completion of the proposed merger with Simmons, I am pleased to report another exceptional quarter of financial and operational success." Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated. "While we have enjoyed seeing the return of loan demand over the past few quarters in the form of a larger loan pipeline, the fourth quarter of 2021 saw an impressive move in volume from the pipeline to closed and funded loans. We are also excited to see SBA loan sales during the quarter which translated into $811 thousand in gain on sale of loans during the fourth quarter of 2021. Both robust loan demand and the return of higher non-interest revenue streams represent great opening acts to the start of our anticipated next chapter merging with Simmons.
"I am exceptionally proud of what our team has been able to accomplish over the past twelve years and I'm excited to see what heights we can reach partnering with a best-in-class regional bank," Mr. Bass concluded.
Loan Portfolio and Composition
During the fourth quarter of 2021, gross loans increased to $2.32 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 3.08% from $2.25 billion as of September 30, 2021, and a decrease of 2.78% from $2.39 billion as of December 31, 2020. PPP loan forgiveness, which has been the primary cause of the overall decrease in loans year over year, will not significantly impact loan growth going forward as only 237 PPP loans remain outstanding with a total recorded investment of $43.9 million as of December 31, 2021. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021 increased by $131.6 million, or 24.3% annualized from September 30, 2021. Despite a large volume of loans moving from the pipeline to closed loans, the remaining pipeline is well over $1.0 billion and represents an exciting opportunity to fund additional projects in the coming quarters.
Asset Quality
Asset quality is strong with loans continuing to migrate into lower risk ratings during the fourth quarter of 2021 and with non-performing loans declining $855 thousand or 13.9% from the third quarter of 2021. We perceive the sentiment in the Texas economy to be optimistic despite continued labor and supply shortages and higher inflation that may persist longer than previously expected. The provision for loan losses recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $970 thousand, which served to increase the allowance to $16.4 million, or 0.71% of the $2.32 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2021. Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 related primarily to the provisioning of new loans.
As of December 31, 2021, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.22%, a decrease from 0.28% at September 30, 2021, and a decrease from 0.36% as of December 31, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs were 15 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 10 basis points for the third quarter of 2021.
Deposits and Borrowings
Deposits totaled $2.78 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 4.2% from $2.67 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 13.2% from $2.46 billion as of December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $36.1 million, or 4.70%, from September 30, 2021, and increased $76.0 million, or 10.5%, from December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 28.9% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021, up from 28.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021, and down from 29.6% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits, including money market and savings as of December 31, 2021 increased $96.6 million, or 29.1% annualized from September 30, 2021, primarily due to success in retaining and growing client relationships from COVID-19 related assistance programs. Growth in interest-bearing deposits was slightly offset by a decrease in time deposits of $20.9 million, or 3.6%, from September 30, 2021. The average cost of deposits was 0.22% for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 3 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2021 and a 21 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020.
Borrowings decreased by $4.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 to $74.9 million, due primarily to the repayment of maturing Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances. At December 31, 2021, we did not have any remaining borrowings under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("PPPLF"). Borrowings totaled 2.3% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to 2.5% at September 30, 2021 and 8.2% at December 31, 2020.
Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.87%, a decrease of 5 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 49 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.89%, a decrease of 11 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 55 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline in net interest margin is primarily due to the increase in average cash balances. Approximately $979 thousand of net deferred SBA fees related to PPP loans remain unamortized at December 31, 2021. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.08% compared to 5.09% at September 30, 2021 and 5.42% at December 21, 2020.
Net interest income totaled $28.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.3% from $28.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 4.7% from $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest income totaled $30.8 million for the fourth and third quarters of 2021, compared to $33.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest and fees on loans increased $218 thousand, or 0.75%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, and decreased by $3.5 million, or 10.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest expense was $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 10.8% from $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 38.1% from $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income totaled $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by higher SBA loan servicing fees and a gain on sale of loans.
Noninterest expense totaled $20.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 12.6 % from $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense and professional services. The increase in salaries and benefits expense for the quarter was due to $412 thousand of normal bonus payments that will be accelerated to the close date of the proposed merger with Simmons.
The efficiency ratio was 61.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 57.5% in the third quarter of 2021, and 47.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2021 efficiency ratio was negatively impacted during the quarter by the aforementioned additional salaries and benefits expense.
Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and certain PPP-related figures are all non-GAAP measures. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value. Furthermore, Spirit believes that the PPP-related figures are important to investors due to the anticipated short-term nature of the PPP loans and the expected forgiveness in the coming quarters. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this earnings release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.
Conference Call
About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.
Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB (the "Bank"), provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. The Bank has 35 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, Austin and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.
Forward Looking Statements
Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) disruption from the proposed merger with Simmons; (ii) the risk that the proposed merger with Simmons may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed merger with Simmons, including under circumstances that would require Spirit to pay a termination fee; (iv) the failure to obtain necessary shareholder or regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with Simmons; (v) the ability to successfully integrate the combined business; (vi) the possibility that the amount of the costs, fees, expenses, and charges related to the proposed merger with Simmons may be greater than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected or unknown factors, events, or liabilities; (vii) the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger with Simmons to be satisfied; (viii) reputational risk and the reaction of the parties' customers to the proposed merger with Simmons; (xi) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger with Simmons; (x) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions, or competition; (xi) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (or any current or future variant thereof) on the Bank's business, including the impact of actions taken by governmental and regulatory authorities in response to such pandemic, such as the CARES Act and the programs established thereunder, and the Bank's participation in such programs, (xii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline, or practice governing or affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (xiii) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (xiv) changes in interest rates; (xv) higher-than-expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (xvi) the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions; (xvii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (xviii) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (xix) increased competition; (xx) loss of certain key officers; (xxi) continued relationships with major customers; (xxii) deposit attrition; (xxiii) rapidly changing technology; (xxiv) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xxv) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xxvi) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xxvii) our success at managing the foregoing items. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 5, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed in or implied by the particular forward-looking statement due to additional risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 29,158
$ 28,940
$ 30,995
$ 29,829
$ 32,682
Interest and dividends on investment securities
1,600
1,766
1,641
1,115
914
Other interest income
85
52
118
225
101
Total interest income
30,843
30,758
32,754
31,169
33,697
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
1,520
1,798
2,081
2,327
2,726
Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings
849
858
972
1,003
1,099
Total interest expense
2,369
2,656
3,053
3,330
3,825
Net interest income
28,474
28,102
29,701
27,839
29,872
Provision for loan losses
970
306
1,349
1,086
4,417
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
27,504
27,796
28,352
26,753
25,455
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees
1,679
1,612
1,539
1,434
1,554
SBA loan servicing fees, net
543
165
203
324
307
Mortgage referral fees
358
337
384
274
347
Swap referral fees
344
400
127
430
614
Gain on sales of loans, net
812
-
-
254
4,026
Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities
-
-
-
5
-
Swap fees
482
687
1,411
121
1,746
Other noninterest income
91
84
194
(223)
186
Total noninterest income
4,309
3,285
3,858
2,619
8,780
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
11,843
11,022
9,603
9,220
10,656
Occupancy and equipment expenses
2,493
2,360
2,354
2,662
2,749
Professional services
1,442
570
457
524
521
Data processing and network
1,007
910
931
1,229
1,379
Regulatory assessments and insurance
434
449
483
535
549
Amortization of intangibles
734
755
755
823
879
Advertising
139
103
47
78
74
Marketing
90
56
70
93
60
Telephone expense
552
600
599
499
560
Conversion expense
-
-
-
-
16
Other operating expenses
1,566
1,207
1,486
971
984
Total noninterest expense
20,300
18,032
16,785
16,634
18,427
Income before income tax expense
11,513
13,049
15,425
12,738
15,808
Income tax expense
2,413
2,593
3,015
2,652
3,353
Net income
$ 9,100
$ 10,456
$ 12,410
$ 10,086
$ 12,455
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 87,176
$ 74,258
$ 57,651
$ 28,879
$ 31,396
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
218,612
161,073
82,448
40,687
231,638
Total cash and cash equivalents
305,788
235,331
140,099
69,566
263,034
Time deposits in other banks
-
-
-
-
-
Investment securities:
Available for sale securities, at fair value
400,748
421,311
434,223
442,576
212,420
Equity investments, at fair value
23,665
23,830
23,877
23,741
24,000
Total investment securities
424,413
445,141
458,100
466,317
236,420
Loans held for sale
3,472
6,196
3,220
1,192
1,470
Loans:
Loans held for investment
2,322,101
2,252,734
2,272,089
2,430,594
2,388,532
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses
(16,395)
(16,268)
(16,527)
(16,314)
(16,026)
Loans, net
2,305,706
2,236,466
2,255,562
2,414,280
2,372,506
Premises and equipment, net
77,291
78,513
79,408
81,379
83,348
Accrued interest receivable
8,146
7,819
9,071
10,588
11,199
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
188
-
140
-
133
Goodwill
77,681
77,681
77,681
77,681
77,681
Core deposit intangible
4,751
5,485
6,240
6,995
7,818
SBA servicing asset
2,244
2,311
2,567
2,821
2,953
Deferred tax asset, net
1,172
1,893
1,962
2,213
1,085
Bank-owned life insurance
36,644
36,345
31,161
16,057
15,969
Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost
3,741
5,740
5,734
5,727
5,718
Right of use assets
4,539
5,085
5,569
6,058
-
Other assets
10,262
10,246
8,241
9,338
5,425
Total assets
$ 3,266,038
$ 3,154,252
$ 3,084,755
$ 3,170,212
$ 3,084,759
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 803,546
$ 767,445
$ 772,032
$ 800,233
$ 727,543
Interest-bearing
1,415,000
1,318,432
1,192,067
1,149,781
1,092,934
Total transaction accounts
2,218,546
2,085,877
1,964,099
1,950,014
1,820,477
Time deposits
563,845
584,699
608,073
647,536
638,658
Total deposits
2,782,391
2,670,576
2,572,172
2,597,550
2,459,135
Accrued interest payable
781
776
860
1,160
1,303
Short-term borrowings
-
-
-
-
10,000
Long-term borrowings
74,937
79,260
119,052
191,687
242,020
Operating lease liability
4,720
5,228
5,730
6,231
-
Other liabilities
9,393
10,563
9,173
7,827
11,522
Total liabilities
2,872,222
2,766,403
2,706,987
2,804,455
2,723,980
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
303,227
302,392
301,202
300,591
298,850
Retained earnings
111,525
104,500
96,111
85,246
76,683
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(4,081)
(2,188)
(2,690)
(3,225)
1,005
Treasury stock
(16,855)
(16,855)
(16,855)
(16,855)
(15,759)
Total stockholders' equity
393,816
387,849
377,768
365,757
360,779
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,266,038
$ 3,154,252
$ 3,084,755
$ 3,170,212
$ 3,084,759
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
Loans:
Commercial and industrial loans (1)(2)
$ 464,697
$ 458,873
$ 535,608
$ 699,896
$ 574,986
Real estate:
1-4 single family residential loans
362,155
364,896
356,503
348,908
364,139
Construction, land and development loans
400,952
364,513
345,420
344,557
415,488
Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)
1,030,891
997,512
964,565
964,342
956,743
Consumer loans and leases
6,307
7,505
8,444
9,619
11,738
Municipal and other loans
57,099
59,435
61,549
63,272
65,438
Total loans held in portfolio
$ 2,322,101
$ 2,252,734
$ 2,272,089
$ 2,430,594
$ 2,388,532
(1) Balance includes $53.5 million, $58.0 million, $64.9 million, $67.4 million, and $70.8 million, of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(2) Balance includes $43.9 million, $106.2 million, $188.3 million, $366.5 million, and $276.1 million, of PPP loans as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 803,546
$ 767,445
$ 772,032
$ 800,233
$ 727,543
Interest-bearing demand deposits
650,588
564,790
529,512
485,863
472,075
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
13,008
10,668
10,763
9,904
10,288
Savings and money market accounts
751,404
742,974
651,791
654,014
610,571
Time deposits
563,845
584,699
608,074
647,536
638,658
Total deposits
$ 2,782,391
$ 2,670,576
$ 2,572,172
$ 2,597,550
$ 2,459,135
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balances and Yields
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Interest/
Annualized
Average
Interest/
Annualized
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
$ 200,483
$ 85
0.17%
$ 144,349
$ 101
0.28%
Loans, including loans held for sale (2)
2,275,497
29,158
5.08%
2,394,431
32,682
5.42%
Investment securities and other
442,093
1,600
1.44%
177,816
914
2.04%
Total interest-earning assets
2,918,073
30,843
4.19%
2,716,596
33,697
4.92%
Noninterest-earning assets
289,984
274,170
Total assets
$ 3,208,057
$ 2,990,766
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 605,317
$ 183
0.12%
$ 413,956
$ 156
0.15%
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
11,015
1
0.04%
9,510
2
0.08%
Savings and money market accounts
727,849
503
0.27%
580,216
648
0.44%
Time deposits
572,818
833
0.58%
657,726
1,920
1.16%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
77,484
849
4.35%
263,486
1,099
1.65%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,994,483
2,369
0.47%
1,924,894
3,825
0.79%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
809,179
702,250
Other liabilities
13,898
7,722
Stockholders' equity
390,497
355,900
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,208,057
$ 2,990,766
Net interest rate spread
3.72%
4.13%
Net interest income and margin
$ 28,474
3.87%
$ 29,872
4.36%
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)
$ 28,588
3.89%
$ 30,384
4.44%
(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a
federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balances and Yields
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Average
Interest/
Annualized
Average
Interest/
Annualized
(Dollars in thousands)
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
200,483
$ 85
0.17%
$ 124,175
$ 52
0.17%
Loans, including loans held for sale (2)
2,275,497
29,158
5.08%
2,257,297
28,940
5.09%
Investment securities and other
442,093
1,600
1.44%
463,467
1,766
1.51%
Total interest-earning assets
2,918,073
30,843
4.19%
2,844,939
30,758
4.29%
Noninterest-earning assets
289,984
270,259
Total assets
$ 3,208,057
$ 3,115,198
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 605,317
$ 183
0.12%
$ 546,530
$ 166
0.12%
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
11,015
1
0.04%
10,869
1
0.05%
Savings and money market accounts
727,849
503
0.27%
715,338
612
0.34%
Time deposits
572,818
833
0.58%
596,378
1,019
0.68%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
77,484
849
4.35%
89,012
858
3.82%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,994,483
2,369
0.47%
1,958,127
2,656
0.54%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
809,179
757,683
Other liabilities
13,898
16,809
Stockholders' equity
390,497
382,579
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,208,057
$ 3,115,198
Net interest rate spread
3.72%
3.75%
Net interest income and margin
$ 28,474
3.87%
$ 28,102
3.92%
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)
$ 28,588
3.89%
$ 28,655
4.00%
(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a
federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 9,100
$ 10,456
$ 12,410
$ 10,086
$ 12,455
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
17,262,221
17,200,611
17,152,217
17,103,981
17,168,091
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
17,781,812
17,651,298
17,627,958
17,518,029
17,336,484
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.53
$ 0.61
$ 0.72
$ 0.59
$ 0.73
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.51
$ 0.59
$ 0.70
$ 0.58
$ 0.72
Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:
Net income
$ 9,100
$ 10,456
$ 12,410
$ 10,086
$ 12,455
Pre-tax adjustments:
Noninterest income
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
-
-
(5)
-
Noninterest expense
Merger related expenses
800
-
-
-
24
Taxes:
NOL Carryback
-
-
-
-
Tax effect of adjustments
(118)
-
-
1
(5)
Adjusted net income
$ 9,782
$ 10,456
$ 12,410
$ 10,082
$ 12,474
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
17,262,221
17,200,611
17,152,217
17,103,981
17,168,091
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
17,781,812
17,651,298
17,627,958
17,518,029
17,336,484
Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis
$ 0.57
$ 0.61
$ 0.72
$ 0.59
$ 0.73
Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis
$ 0.55
$ 0.59
$ 0.70
$ 0.58
$ 0.72
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Unaudited)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net interest margin - GAAP basis:
Net interest income
$ 28,474
$ 28,102
$ 29,701
$ 27,839
$ 29,872
Average interest-earning assets
2,918,073
2,844,939
2,932,323
2,867,099
2,716,596
Net interest margin
3.87%
3.92%
4.06%
3.94%
4.36%
Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:
Net interest income
$ 28,474
$ 28,102
$ 29,701
$ 27,839
$ 29,872
Plus:
Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment
114
553
561
329
512
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
$ 28,588
$ 28,655
$ 30,262
$ 28,168
$ 30,384
Average interest-earning assets
2,918,073
2,844,939
2,932,323
2,867,099
2,716,596
Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis
3.89%
4.00%
4.14%
3.98%
4.44%
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share
(Unaudited)
As of
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total stockholders' equity
$ 393,816
$ 387,849
$ 377,768
$ 365,757
$ 360,779
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets
82,432
83,166
83,921
84,676
85,499
Tangible stockholders' equity
$ 311,384
$ 304,683
$ 293,847
$ 281,081
$ 275,280
Shares outstanding
17,282,047
17,242,487
17,164,103
17,136,553
17,081,831
Book value per share
$ 22.79
$ 22.49
$ 22.01
$ 21.34
$ 21.12
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets per share
$ 4.77
$ 4.82
$ 4.89
$ 4.94
$ 5.01
Tangible book value per share
$ 18.02
$ 17.67
$ 17.12
$ 16.40
$ 16.11
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
(Unaudited)
As of
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:
Total stockholders' equity (numerator)
$ 393,816
$ 387,849
$ 377,768
$ 365,757
$ 360,779
Total assets (denominator)
3,266,038
3,154,252
3,084,755
3,170,212
3,084,759
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
12.06%
12.30%
12.25%
11.54%
11.70%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:
Tangible equity:
Total stockholders' equity
$ 393,816
$ 387,849
$ 377,768
$ 365,757
$ 360,779
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets
82,432
83,166
83,921
84,676
85,499
Total tangible common equity (numerator)
$ 311,384
$ 304,683
$ 293,847
$ 281,081
$ 275,280
Tangible assets:
Total assets
3,266,038
3,154,252
3,084,755
3,170,212
3,084,759
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets
82,432
83,166
83,921
84,676
85,499
Total tangible assets (denominator)
$ 3,183,606
$ 3,071,086
$ 3,000,834
$ 3,085,536
$ 2,999,260
Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.78%
9.92%
9.79%
9.11%
9.18%
