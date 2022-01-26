OWC Named as TechRadar Pro Picks Award Winner at CES 2022

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits, announces winning the TechRadar Pro Picks Award for the OWC Atlas Series Media Cards and Readers.



TechRadar Pro announced the winners of this year's Picks Awards, the brands' annual program honoring the best and most influential consumer technology that was at CES 2022 or introduced in 2021. The staff selected winners based on their expected impact on the Consumer Electronics and Retail industries.

OWC Atlas S Pro™

OWC flash storage solutions are run through intensive performance testing so creative professionals can depend on real-world speeds in their workflows. Truthfully listing Atlas S Pro cards for reliable performance up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read speeds defines our commitment to the "OWC Difference," which ensures you'll be completely satisfied these SD UHS-II V90 cards will deliver the performance you are counting on.

OWC Atlas Pro™ and Atlas Pro™ Ultra

The OWC Atlas Pro and Atlas Pro™ Ultra CFexpress Type B memory cards are rugged and OWC Beyond Fast™. They're ideal for professional photographers, videographers, and content creators who need to capture every crucial moment at confidently one-time events like sports, weddings, and concerts.

OWC Atlas FXR

Sized similarly to a debit card, the OWC Atlas FXR is the smallest Thunderbolt CFexpress card reader. It allows you to transfer video footage and photos on location, studio, or the edit suite to virtually any Thunderbolt or USB port-equipped computer or tablet at over 1500MB/s speed. Nearly 7x smaller than other Thunderbolt CFX readers, bus-powered Atlas FXR easily fits into the smallest camera bag, so you can pack more accessories to help capture amazing content.



You can purchase the Atlas S Pro media cards in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities, starting at $49. As for the OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress, you can purchase it in 2022in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities in early Q2 this year. The OWC Atlas Pro Ultra CFexpress will also release in early Q2 2022 in 320GB and 640GB capacities. Lastly, the OWC Atlas FXR will release in early 2022. OWC will announce the pricing later.

"We are honored to have our Atlas Series Media Cards & readers recognized with the TechRadar Pro Picks Award at CES 2022," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "We believe we have an incredibly talented team at OWC and are devoted to developing the fastest and most innovative products for consumer and professional markets. To receive this recognition is a win for the entire team. We are truly grateful to TechRadar Pro for this acknowledgment."



About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum. OWC features an award-winning technical support team and an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. We believe in sustainability, and OWC solutions are genuinely built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

