NATURE'S SUNSHINE APPOINTS VALLEN BLACKBURN AS VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF LATIN AMERICA New Role Part of Ongoing Strategy to Drive Success in Latin American Market

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of premium-quality herbal and nutritional products, announced today that Vallen Blackburn has been appointed Vice President and General Manager of Latin America.

Since joining Nature's Sunshine in July of 2016, Blackburn has used his experience in finance strategies to help build Nature's Sunshine's Synergy business and significantly develop its business intelligence strategies for the North America team. Blackburn brought with him experience from Eaton Corporation, ITT Corporation, Danaher, and HZO Inc. He holds an MBA with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Utah and is also a CPA.

"I'm pleased to announce Vallen's appointment as our head of Latin American operations," said Terrence Moorehead, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nature's Sunshine. "Latin America is an important and growing region for Nature's Sunshine, and Vallen's passion for excellence and disciplined leadership style will help take these markets to the next level."

Year-to-date Nature's Sunshine's Latin American business is up 18-percent versus prior year in local currency. The recent positive results come as Nature's Sunshine is in the early stages of implementing the company's award-winning transformation strategy in the region.

"It is a great time to be a part of the Latin American business," said Blackburn. "I'm excited to continue executing our transformation strategies to realize the potential we have in this critical region."

With 25 years of experience across Fortune 500 companies and others, Blackburn has a history of successfully executing strategies to drive revenue and profitability. He will report directly to Moorehead in this new position and will be a member of the Company's Executive Committee.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

