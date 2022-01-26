Morgan Stanley, Embrey to Relocate Offices To Embrey’s Premier 7600 Broadway Development

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley and Embrey will relocate their current offices in San Antonio, Texas, to Embrey's premier mixed-use development, 7600 Broadway, bringing the office building to 100 percent occupancy.

Morgan Stanley will occupy 28,000 square feet while Embrey will move its corporate headquarters into the remaining 25,000 square feet. Tenant buildout has begun immediately with occupancy expected in the summer of 2022.

"Embrey has designed a unique living and working experience at 7600 Broadway with the highest quality of design and attention to detail," said Trey Embrey, President and CEO of Embrey. "Embrey is proud to make 7600 Broadway our corporate home and pleased to have a company like Morgan Stanley as our neighbor and tenant."

A professionally equipped fitness studio with showers, co-working study and private conference room, a full-featured lounge for entertainment and recreation, elevated pool deck and outdoor terrace, piano bar, and underground parking, highlight a number of luxury amenities thoughtfully curated specifically to create a premier living and working experience.

Property management services will be provided by Stream Realty Partners.

JLL's Office Leasing team of Mark Krenger and Meredith Howard represented Embrey. Jeff Miller and John Worthen with JLL's Corporate Advisory Group represented Morgan Stanley.

"We endeavor to align ourselves with the highest quality projects in the marketplace that attract great tenants. 7600 Broadway is truly representative of this. This amazing space will provide the Embrey and Morgan Stanley teams a place where they can achieve their best ambitions," said Mark Krenger, Managing Director and Co-Market Lead, JLL. "7600 Broadway is a signature property for Embrey and JLL is proud to partner with them. The highly amenitized and walkable project, at the corner of Broadway and Nacogdoches, stands as a gateway to the Alamo Heights community and is leading the redefinition and revitalization of the historic boulevard."

Residential leasing for the development is expected to begin in 2022 with management provided by Embrey Management Services, nationally recognized for its award-winning approach to service.

"This project represents the highest calling of our profession in terms of concept, detail, innovation and vision," said John Kirk, Managing Director and Executive Vice President for Development for Embrey. "7600 improves the streetscape at an iconic intersection that creates a more walkable neighborhood and a first-class experience in the heart of San Antonio."





About Embrey

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires, and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed nearly 43,000 apartments and more than 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector with more than 4,000 units under construction. www.embreydc.com

