Federal Realty Investment Trust Releases Tax Status of 2021 Distributions

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) released today the Federal income tax treatment for 2021 distributions to holders of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE: FRT) and its 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: FRT.PRC).
Common Shares (CUSIP # 313747206)(1)
Record Date
Payable Date
Distribution
Taxable
Capital
Unrecap Sec
Nontaxable
Section 199A
Sec 897 Inc
Sec 897
01/04/2021
01/15/2021
$1.06000
$0.837400
$0.169600
$0.115328
$0.053000
$0.837400
$0.108862
$0.169600
03/16/2021
04/15/2021
$1.06000
$0.837400
$0.169600
$0.115328
$0.053000
$0.837400
$0.108862
$0.169600
06/22/2021
07/15/2021
$1.06000
$0.837400
$0.169600
$0.115328
$0.053000
$0.837400
$0.108862
$0.169600
09/22/2021
10/15/2021
$1.07000
$0.845300
$0.171200
$0.116416
$0.053500
$0.845300
$0.109889
$0.171200
2021 Totals
$4.25000
$3.357500
$0.680000
$0.462400
$0.212500
$3.357500
$0.436475
$0.680000
(1)
Effective as of January 1, 2022, the CUSIP changed to 313745101.
(2)
These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.
(3)
These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Capital Gain amounts.
(4)
The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Boxes 2e and 2f. Box 2e is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts. Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Capital Gain amounts.
(5)
The total dividend classified as Capital Gain is Section 1231 gain for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."
5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP # 313747602)(1)
Record Date
Payable Date
Distribution
Taxable
Capital
Unrecap Sec
Section 199A
Sec 897 Inc
Sec 897
01/03/2021
01/15/2021
$0.31250
$0.259375
$0.053125
$0.036125
$0.259375
$0.033719
$0.053125
04/01/2021
04/15/2021
$0.31250
$0.259375
$0.053125
$0.036125
$0.259375
$0.033719
$0.053125
07/01/2021
04/15/2021
$0.31250
$0.259375
$0.053125
$0.036125
$0.259375
$0.033719
$0.053125
10/03/2021
10/15/2021
$0.31250
$0.259375
$0.053125
$0.036125
$0.259375
$0.033719
$0.053125
2021 Totals
$1.25000
$1.037500
$0.212500
$0.144500
$1.037500
$0.134876
$0.212500
(1)
Effective as of January 1, 2022, the CUSIP changed to 313745200.
(2)
Amount represents dividends per depositary share, each representing 1/1000th of a share.
(3)
These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.
(4)
These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Capital Gain amounts.
(5)
The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Boxes 2e and 2f. Box 2e is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts. Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Capital Gain amounts.
(6)
The total dividend classified as Capital Gain is Section 1231 gain for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."
The company did not incur any foreign taxes. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Federal Realty distributions. Should you need any additional information, contact Leah Brady, Investor Relations, at 301-998-8265.
