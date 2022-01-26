CLX Health Acquires SymCheck® to Enhance Automated Health Screening

NEWARK, Del. and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLX Health , a leading developer of cloud-based solutions for managing the COVID-19 testing ecosystem with their TrustAssure™ Global Network , today announced it acquired SymCheck ®, an automated mobile health screening, assessment and compliance software platform. The acquisition was finalized on December 29, 2021, and includes SymCheck and parent-company Yorn , a healthcare-focused, patient experience technology company.

Richard Rasansky, former SymCheck CEO and Yorn founder, will be joining the CLX Health team and has been named Chief Strategy Officer of SiriusIQ, parent-company of CLX Health. With the SymCheck acquisition, millions of live event attendees will gain access to the TrustAssure Global Network of health safety and compliance solutions, expanding the global reach of CLX Health beyond its core B2B enterprise channels in the global travel and workplace safety industries.

"As CLX Health continues to expand its compliance and testing capabilities to accommodate the surge levels we are experiencing today, symptom surveillance and reporting integrated with testing is crucial to comprehensive pandemic response management," said Glenn Field, Founder of CLX Health. "Under Rick's leadership, SymCheck has established itself as a pioneer in real-time health screening for entertainment and live events and we anticipate bolstering our core offering with SymCheck's proven platform and frictionless consumer access, further expanding our footprint in modern healthcare."

"Non-intrusive, symptom surveying and health status verification is a continuing, necessary and required component to determine health safety levels, compliance and access in areas of public congregation," said Rasansky. "The integration of SymCheck into the TrustAssure™ ecosystem is a natural and obvious combination to address the health safety and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and future public health emergencies. I am grateful for the continuing opportunity to contribute to such an important mission with the CLX team."

About CLX Health / About TrustAssure™

CLX Health, a privately and wholly owned SiriusIQ company, delivers a clinically sound, cloud-based, multi-stakeholder solution which manages a Covid-19 testing ecosystem of physicians, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and consumers. CLX Health's TrustAssure™ Global Network of Covid-19 testing partners and providers offer over 5,000 locations across the United States and greater than 15,000 locations in over 81 countries world-wide to support various "ready to" solutions for work, entertainment, and travel related engagements. For more information, please visit https://www.trustassure.com .

