Universal Lighting Technologies and Douglas Lighting Controls Rebrands as Universal Douglas

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Lighting Technologies and Douglas Lighting Controls, leading manufacturer and provider of commercial lighting and controls solutions, has unveiled a new brand name and identity as Universal Douglas.

The rebrand, which features a new, more contemporary name, logo and tagline, follows the acquisition of Universal Lighting Technologies and Douglas Lighting Controls by Atar Capital, a global private investment firm, in March of 2021.

"We're proud of our combined 125-year history and leadership in the commercial lighting and controls industry and this new brand signifies a new era for Universal Douglas," said Chris Holstein, VP of Product Management and Marketing at Universal Douglas. "Our new Universal Douglas brand amplifies the extensive value and solutions we provide to our customers, including smart controls, LED drivers, modules, retrofit systems, complete and integrated fixtures, and more with the personalized approach they've come to know for decades."

The new brand features the tagline, "More Than Lighting. Solutions.", which speaks to the company's commitment to delivering customized lighting and controls systems to meet the needs of its clients, no matter how simple or complex. As a key partner to leading fixture manufacturers and distributors, Universal Douglas delivers components and complete systems with the personalized support their clients have come to know.

"Among our solutions, Universal Douglas provides sensors and fixtures for simple standalone facilities, as well as equipment for complex multi-building campuses requiring sophisticated networked control systems," continued Holstein. "Our new brand, Universal Douglas, reflects the amazing synergy achieved through combining the solutions and expertise of two great organizations."

The new Universal Douglas brand was officially launched today at universaldouglas.com.

About Universal Douglas

Universal Douglas—formerly Universal Douglas Lighting Americas, Inc. (UDLA)—manufactures and commercializes scalable lighting and controls solutions. A combined entity of Universal Lighting Technologies and Douglas Lighting Controls, Universal Douglas enables customers with LED products for upgrades, retrofits, connected lighting, centralized/decentralized digital lighting control systems, and IoT digital services integration with easy-to-install and use components. With 125 years of combined experience, the company is recognized for its North American manufacturing and an award-winning commitment to quality. An innovator in digital lighting design for the future, Universal Douglas helps customers create an end-to-end vertical lighting ecosystem with efficiency, flexibility, and control. Learn more about Universal Douglas at universaldouglas.com.

