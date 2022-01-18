Payslip Announces New Extended Workforce Module

This functionality will enable payroll professionals to classify, setup and manage payroll for an extended workforce on one platform

WESTPORT, Ireland, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Payslip , a global payroll control platform for growth efficiency, announced today its new product, the Extended Workforce Module. This built-in automated functionality on the Payslip platform supports payroll processing for all worker types globally. Customers will now be able to automate, manage, streamline invoicing and report on their complete workforce, allowing them to have total workforce visibility in an efficient and compliant manner.

The pandemic has shown that there is a greater need for an extended workforce such as contractors, employer of record (EOR) workers, and employees from outside of the company's native country. Global payroll professionals have been forced to use multiple systems to pay all workers. Payslip's new module provides an alternative, more efficient option, offering multinational companies visibility and control over their global payroll operation. By enabling clients to bring their extended workforce into Payslip, the data falls into its standardized process which ensures security and compliance of the highest levels. It also offers an opportunity for organizations to pivot quickly in all economic environments.

"The ability to set up, manage and report on a broad range of worker types helps the organization understand the true costs of labor," said Mary Holland, CCO of Payslip. "Harmonizing global payroll operations further fuels a company's growth efficiency, and we're excited to extend this offering to our customers."

Benefits of the Extended Workforce Module include the ability to categorize and process payroll for multiple different worker types and monitor data changes and trends. It also grants the capability to compare costs across your global workforce and support strategic business decisions with real-time data. Customers now have access to an array of offerings, including invoice management and reporting.

Invoice Management

Payslip's extended workforce system allows you to streamline your invoicing and billing processes. Payslips can also be produced for employees in specific countries like the UAE. This helps when contractors and other employees in specific countries are paid gross amounts and there is no in-country provider involvement.

Reporting

The reporting solution ensures payroll data is allocated correctly among worker types and facilitates specific reporting on an extended workforce, as well as globally consolidated reporting. Companies can now view their extended workforce across Payslip's Payroll Reports & HR Reports, removing the need to piece together total workforce and global headcount figures from multiple different data sources.

Today, Payslip is used by dozens of multinational organizations throughout various industries. Customers include LogMeIn, Get Your Guide, Cloudera, and Airbus. To learn more, or to enquire about available global positions, please visit www.payslip.com .

About Payslip:

Payslip delivers a scale-up advantage for today's global business leaders, harmonizing global payroll operations to fuel growth efficiency. By standardizing and automating the complexities of global payroll, Payslip's Global Payroll Control Platform empowers multinationals to achieve execution excellence, see a bigger picture, and scale at any dimension.

