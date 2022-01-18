MIDEA CONFIRMS ITS SUPPORT FOR MATTER

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the connected world evolves with increased security, reliability and simplicity, Midea is proud to announce its support of and integration with Matter, the forthcoming protocol for all connected devices and appliances to communicate seamlessly. Matter is the Connectivity Standards Alliance's (CSA) mission to catapult smart home and commercial technology to a new standard of interoperability.

"Midea's core mission is offering home appliances that are reliable and intuitive, enabling users to enjoy their homes' full potential." said Patrick Serrato, Head of Global Ecosystem and Partnerships, Midea America, Inc. "Matter not only supports our mission, but elevates it by enabling secure connections between Midea home appliances and other smart technology in our users' homes."

This collaborative breakthrough is built on proven technologies and guided by the CSA (formerly Zigbee Alliance), whose members come together from across industries to transform the future of connectivity.

"Matter is creating more connections between more objects, simplifying development for manufacturers and increasing compatibility for consumers," said Chris LaPre, Director of Technology, CSA. "We're excited to have Midea as part of our IoT community; a company with prominent sub-brands that homeowners rely on worldwide."

Matter is built on market-proven technologies using Internet Protocol (IP). At launch, Matter will run on Wi-Fi, Thread and Ethernet network layers and use Bluetooth Low Energy for commissioning. With matter, smart devices will be able to communicate regardless of their underlying network protocols or ecosystems.

To learn more about Matter and the value propositions it will deliver for consumers, developers, installers and retailers, please visit BuildWithMatter.com .

For more information on Midea and its full portfolio of appliances, please visit Midea.com .http://www.midea.com/

ABOUT MIDEA AMERICA

Midea America Corp. is a U.S. subsidiary of Midea Group,(SZ:000333), a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company and the world's leading manufacturer of home appliances. With more than 150,000 employees and presence in over 195 countries, including in the United States, Midea's products touch the lives of millions of people and families through air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, small and large kitchen appliances, water appliances, floor care and lighting.

Midea America is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has a Research and Development Center in Kentucky, as well as an Emerging Technology Center in California. Midea understands that the home is a special place, and the moments people spend there are precious. The Midea brand's promise to all its U.S. customers is to provide surprisingly friendly solutions to treasure those tiny moments at home. Therefore, the company creates home appliance innovations, that not only perform a function but have a meaningful impact for those who use them. For more information, visit Midea at midea.com.

ABOUT MATTER

Matter is the foundation for connected things. This industry-unifying standard has a promise of reliable, secure connectivity — a seal of approval that devices will work seamlessly together, today, and tomorrow. Matter is creating more connections between more objects, simplifying development for manufacturers, and increasing compatibility for consumers. This collaborative breakthrough is built on proven technologies and guided by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, whose members come together from across industries to transform the future of connectivity.

About the Connectivity Standards Alliance

The Connectivity Standards Alliance, formerly the Zigbee Alliance, is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things (IoT). Established in 2002, its wide-ranging global membership collaborates to cerate and evolve universal open standards for products transforming the way we live, work and play. With its Members' deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions the Alliance is leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world. The Connectivity Standards Alliance board of directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Comcast, Google, Huawei, IKEA, Infineon, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, OPPO, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Tuya, and Wulian. Find out more about the Alliance at www.csa-iot.org, and Matter at www.buildwithmatter.com; or follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE Midea