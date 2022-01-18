LIVEONE LAUNCHES LATEST SEASON OF ITS HIT SERIES MUSIC LIVES ON: GARDEN SESSIONS WITH EXCLUSIVE SPONSOR THE VOLKSWAGEN TAOS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through membership, subscriptions, live and virtual events, announced today the launch of Music Lives ON: Garden Sessions, the latest extension to LiveOne's music performance and discovery franchise Music Lives ON. The low key and intimate series will feature live performances from some of music's most promising artists, performing renditions of key songs and even some covers in new and different ways, as well as unique interviews conducted while diving into what makes them happy and brings them joy. Volkswagen is the exclusive sponsor for this series supporting the launch of its 2022 Taos compact crossover SUV. Music Lives ON: Garden Sessions will be recorded live in Venice, California at the Big Red Sun garden shop and event space, a staple in the community.

Music Lives ON: Garden Sessions will feature artists hand-picked by LiveOne , including Valley, Teddy Swims, Arlissa, The Band Camino, Blu DeTiger, The Aces, and with more to be announced. In addition to this fun and alternative way to experience live music, fans will also be treated to exclusive interviews, as well as content of the artists doing things they love outside of music, from cooking to gardening, surfing, and painting. LiveOne will offer fans a glimpse into the worlds of these musicians, in a more personalized way.

With the new Volkswagen Taos as the exclusive sponsor, the main theme for Garden Sessions is joy, and all the ways we celebrate joyful moments. To coincide with this, LiveOne will feature the artists talking about their favorite spots outside of Los Angeles or New York to get away, reminiscing on touring life memories, and clearing their minds and enjoying themselves. There will also be a focus on giving back to the community, and how the featured artists do their part to bring joy to the lives of others around them.

Episodes of Music Lives ON: Garden Sessions will premiere every Wednesday from January 19th to March 9th. The schedule includes:

Wednesday, January 19th : Valley

Wednesday, January 26th : Teddy Swims

Wednesday, February 2nd : Arlissa

Wednesday, February 9th : The Band Camino

Wednesday, February 16th : Blu DeTiger

Wednesday, February 23rd : Bren Joy

Wednesday, March 2nd : The Aces

Wednesday, March 9th : Girl Ultra

"We are thrilled to partner with Volkswagen on this innovative and joyful new series," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne. "Music Lives ON: Garden Sessions furthers our commitment to support the music industry and its most exciting artists by delivering and amplifying original diverse and compelling content that is being discovered by audiences worldwide. We are excited to provide our fans with an unforgettable and deeply personal experience between bands, fans, and brands, all while focusing on the communities that bind them all together."

"Our partnership with LiveOne to create the Garden Sessions concert series is such a great fit on both a brand and product level," said Kimberley Gardiner, Senior Vice President, Volkswagen Brand Marketing. "While LiveOne's platform works in overdrive to promote both emerging and established musical artists, we have the opportunity to bring some joy to fans while introducing them to the newest SUV in our established line of versatile and enjoyable vehicles. Taos represents everything we do right. Though small in stature, it's big on value with bold design, smart packaging and high-end features. We're thrilled to have the Taos as the exclusive sponsor of such a diverse showcase of emerging talent."

LiveOne is a talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, PPV, and livestreaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships, subscriptions and live and virtual events.

