Freedom Financial Network Named one of the "100 Best" Arizona Companies by BestCompaniesAZ

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BestCompaniesAZ has named Freedom Financial Network (FFN), a leading digital personal finance company helping people on their path to financial freedom, one of the "100 Best Arizona Companies," and awarded the company the "Trailblazer" distinction.

The list, published earlier this week, highlights 100 organizations that have been instrumental in making Arizona "a great place to work and live," according to BestCompaniesAZ. The organization is honoring FFN with the Trailblazer award for pioneering and sustained exceptional performance over the past two decades and making a significant contribution to Arizona.

"BestCompaniesAZ has been at the forefront of recognizing sought-after employer brands and creating prestigious workplace awards programs in Arizona since 2002. As we celebrate 20 years, we are proud to recognize companies across our state who are making a positive difference in the lives of their employees and our communities," said Denise Gredler, Founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ.

FFN, founded in California in 2002, opened its Tempe, Arizona, office in April 2006 with six employees. Today, it employs almost 2,500. "The Phoenix market has proven to be an exceptional base for FFN's growth," says Brad Stroh, FFN's co-founder and co-CEO. "As Freedom continues to expand its services, solutions and client base in 2022, Arizona will continue to be integral to our success in helping consumers move forward in creating better financial futures. We're a special company with a great team changing lives, and we're excited to keep building our team in Arizona."

Freedom Financial Network helps people make better financial decisions by managing expenses and debt, saving money, and planning. The company provides innovative technology and relationship-driven support for every step of a consumer's financial path, including personal loans, debt solutions and restructuring, home equity lines of credit, and financial tools and education.

In addition, Freedom Financial Network recently announced that it had surpassed $15 billion in consumer debt resolved, and more than $6.5 billion in loans originated. The company has now served more than 1 million Americans and is innovating new solutions to expand the depth and breadth of its financial services offerings. Freedom also announced that it is hiring more than 200 remote and hybrid employees for roles in sales, engineering, technology and product in California, Arizona and Texas.

