CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer Subscription Product Launches Today

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the launch of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer subscription product. The exclusive investor-focused product will equip members with Cramer's unparalleled knowledge and analysis of portfolio management and investing and give behind-the-scenes access to Cramer and the Investing Club team.

Jeff Nash, who has been named Managing Editor of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, will be responsible for driving the product's editorial strategy, working alongside Jim Cramer and the Investing Club team to create exclusive daily content for members. Nash joined CNBC in 2013 and most recently served as Managing Editor for CNBC Digital's Audience Growth team. During his time in the role, he helped CNBC Digital reach triple-digit percentage audience growth and record highs across key traffic sources, including search, social and partnerships.

Beginning today, founding CNBC Investing Club members will gain access to every trade Cramer makes, analysis on stocks included in the charitable trust portfolio, daily stock market analysis and reactions from Cramer about breaking news and what's moving the markets. Members will also have the ability to attend future virtual monthly live meetings, access the charitable trust portfolio including weightings, and watch daily videos featuring Cramer and his Investing Club team made up of Jeff Marks and Zev Fima. Additional features will be added to the product in the coming months.

"After nearly four months of nonstop hard work, today we celebrate the product launch of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer," said Margaret de Luna, General Manager and Senior Vice President of CNBC's Direct-to-Consumer business. "The tremendous and immediate feedback we received about the Investing Club newsletter made it possible for our team to quickly build a must-have product intended to help members gain an edge in creating and managing their wealth."

"The CNBC Investing Club shows members how to be their own portfolio manager in real time," said Jim Cramer. "Our team is privileged to serve the greatest investing audience in the world, and we intend to teach every member how to best handle their investments and control their own destiny."

Shortly after announcing the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, CNBC debuted an accompanying newsletter in October that quickly became CNBC's fastest growing and most engaged newsletter in 2021.

New members can join the free Investing Club newsletter to access a special introductory offer. For more information about the CNBC Investing Club and to get the special offer, go to: cnbc.com/jointheclub.

Jeff Marks is Director of Portfolio Analysis for the CNBC Investing Club, responsible for assisting in all portfolio management duties, including broader market strategy and investment analysis, while generating portfolio-related content for subscribers. Jeff graduated from The Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. He is a CFA charterholder.

Zev Fima is a Portfolio Analyst for the CNBC Investing Club where he helps with the research for and management of the Investing Club portfolio, along with the generation of content for club members. Zev got his start in the financial markets as an outsider, working as a recruiter, studying for the CFA exams. He is a CFA charterholder.

CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage, business content and general news consumed by more than 547 million people per month across all platforms. The network's 15 live hours a day of news programming in North America (weekdays from 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also offers content through its vast portfolio of digital products such as: CNBC.com, which provides financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience; CNBC Make It, a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

