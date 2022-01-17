OST Expands Cloud Professional Services Offering by Acquiring Elite Microsoft Gold and Azure Expert MSP Partner, Stratum Technology

Together, OST and Stratum lead the way in cloud technology services that help enterprise organizations rapidly accelerate digital initiatives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OST, a Midwest-based digital and IT consultancy, acquired Texas-based cloud service provider Stratum Technology on December 31, 2021. This acquisition expands OST's cloud services capabilities thanks to Stratum's deep technical expertise and certifications in both AWS and Microsoft. Stratum joins OST with architects, engineers and project managers who have developed relationships with top partners and carry advanced specializations such as the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider designation.

Together, OST and Stratum lead the way in cloud technology services that help enterprise organizations rapidly accelerate digital initiatives.

For both organizations, the acquisition means that clients will have access to more support, experience and expertise than ever before.

"For 25 years, OST has walked alongside clients to architect, build and manage how and where technology runs," said OST President and CEO Meredith Bronk. "The acquisition of Stratum Technology is a reflection of rapid acceleration in this space and ensures that OST continues to drive meaningful and valuable outcomes for our clients."

In addition to expanding cloud services, this acquisition pairs two of the nation's leading experts in Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. This reinforces OST's position as a premier partner for Epic cloud implementations in the United States.

This acquisition also comes on the heels of last year's integration of the well-known Minneapolis-based design firm, Azul Seven, one of several bold moves to target growth opportunities that allow OST to help leading companies accelerate their digital business models.

OST continues to seek new partnerships that not only enhance OST's capabilities but also promote OST's company culture. As a business that honors employees above all else, OST puts cultural compatibility at the top of the list when evaluating acquisitions. And acquiring Stratum is a perfect example of this approach.

"Stratum has been a market leader in cloud integration and managed services for the last six years," said Stratum CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Trimberger. "Our customers had an appetite for other services that were outside of our core business, and we found OST to be the perfect fit both technically and culturally for our employees and customers. This acquisition with OST is a strategic move to better serve our customers as demand grows for cloud, IoT, healthcare-focused cloud deployments and managed services."

