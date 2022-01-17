Kaddra Pte Ltd Joins US Based Newchip's Global Series A Accelerator Program

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaddra Pte Ltd, award-winning Singapore-based tech company providing loyalty, mobile commerce and remarketing solutions for SMEs, was accepted out of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip's renowned global accelerator program's latest cohort.

Kaddra is on a mission to help SMEs grow their full digital potential and be ready for the next generation of mobile, IoT and voice assistants Commerce. The company has already achieved 350% growth within its first year of commercialisation, onboarding businesses of all sizes in over 20 different industries.

Newchip Accelerator provides the mentorship, connections and tools that growth-stage teams need to drive greater scale, expand business operations, and position their company for potential exit or acquisition. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries, and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.

"When evaluating companies for our Series A Accelerator, we search for proven business models that are prepared to scale their strong revenues and traction quickly to gain further market share and increase their likelihood of industry disruption," says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President at Newchip. "We see real potential in Kaddra and are excited to integrate them into our global network of VCs, angel investors, and family offices seeking to invest in this particular space."

"Being part of the Newchip Accelerator, we are looking forward to working closely with some of the brightest business experts to grow operations in Asia and globally," says Quentin Chiarugi, CEO of Kaddra. "The program opens new horizons from funding to business acceleration and will contribute to our fast-paced expansion and growth in the coming months."

About Kaddra

Kaddra is an award-winning Singapore-based technology company providing an all-in-one loyalty, mobile commerce and remarketing solution, powering digital storefronts for businesses in over 20 industries. Harnessing the power of mobile, IoT and voice assistant technologies, Kaddra improves retention and engagement, sales, marketing reach and customer service at unprecedented levels. To learn more, visit https://www.kaddra.com

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/ .

