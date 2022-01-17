Gresham Smith Announces Creation of Sustainability and Resiliency Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked national architecture and engineering firm with more than $200 million in annual revenue announced that it has created a Sustainability and Resiliency Center (SRC). The SRC will serve as a hub of experienced practitioners across the firm's markets who will provide technical expertise at the project level in areas such as LEED administration, carbon emissions reduction, climate adaptation, resiliency plans and vulnerability risk assessments. The center will also focus on weaving sustainable best practices throughout Gresham Smith's operations in order to measurably reduce the firm's impact on the environment.

Gresham Smith (PRNewsfoto/Gresham Smith)

"Preparing for an uncertain future is becoming increasingly important to our clients," said Gresham Smith Chief Strategy Officer Randy Gibson. "We are deeply aware of our ability and responsibility to educate our clients and communities about vulnerabilities and risks related to climate change and other factors, and to provide workable, holistic solutions that address current needs and reduce future impacts."

Lauren Seydewitz, a 20-year industry veteran, will lead the center as Program Manager, focusing on expanding the value and impact of integrating sustainability and resiliency into projects and creating added value for Gresham Smith's clients. Her past experience includes working at the U.S. EPA and the City of Dallas. Seydewitz currently represents Gresham Smith in the Large Firm Roundtable Sustainability Committee as well as various ACI-NA and AAAE technical sub-committees.

"We are pleased to have Lauren lead our center," said Gresham Smith CEO Rodney Chester." In addition to bringing value to our clients, her expertise will support our continued efforts to ensure that we are responsible stewards of the natural and built environments across our operations by taking a thoughtful, measurable approach to minimizing waste and reducing our own carbon footprint."

About Gresham Smith

Gresham Smith is an architecture, engineering and design firm that provides full-service solutions for the built environment with a focus on aviation, building engineering, corporate and urban design, healthcare, industrial, land planning, transportation, and water and environment. Our team of diligent designers, creative problem-solvers, insightful planners and seasoned collaborators work closely with our clients to improve the cities and towns we call home. Consistently ranked as a "best place to work," we are committed to creating a culture that fosters diversity of experience combined with a common goal of genuine care for each other, our partners and the outcome of our work. Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gresham Smith