AWS Joins MACH Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON and AMSTERDAM and BERLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MACH Alliance , a group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, announced today that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has joined as an Enabler member.

(PRNewsfoto/MACH Alliance)

We at AWS are proud to join the MACH Alliance to advocate for MACH as an industry standard.

MACH Alliance announced in December its new Enabler membership category, which was created for companies that are utilized by MACH organizations to deliver a service or technology but they themselves do not offer a direct MACH solution. They are, therefore, enabling a MACH provider but don't offer a direct MACH solution.

A MACH architecture, which stands for Microservices, API-first, Cloud native and Headless (MACH), gives companies a deeper level of agility, allowing them to deliver new features to their customers at speed. This architecture has spread from e-commerce to store systems and is now fundamentally changing the way enterprise software is developed and utilized across virtually every industry, not just commerce.

"Since the launch of AWS in 2006, we have espoused the importance of employing a modern architecture for retailers that facilitates rapid change and innovation," said David Dorf, Global Head of Retail Industry Solutions at AWS. "This includes the use of microservices, APIs, and a built-for-the-cloud design. Having been at the very forefront of this movement, we at AWS are proud to join the MACH Alliance to advocate for MACH as an industry standard to deliver the best digital experiences for makers and users."

"Especially in today's volatile commercial environment, businesses must arm themselves to be agile, resilient, and future-proof," said Sonja Keerl, President at MACH Alliance. "Having a flexible, digital backbone plays a critical role in all of those things, as it helps companies adapt to meet ever-changing consumer demands and deliver superior buying experiences. It's a tremendous win to have AWS on board to help champion the MACH principle and its myriad benefits for businesses of all shapes and sizes."

Read more from AWS on why they joined the Alliance or visit www.machalliance.org.

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members, or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Megan Lampros

MACH Alliance

megan.lampros@machalliance.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MACH Alliance