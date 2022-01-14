HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, stock investing has enjoyed a surge in popularity among Vietnamese investors. To meet the rise in demand, several online investment brokerages were created to cater to the various needs of different groups of investors. As a result, those who are new to the game often find themselves lost in this labyrinth of services.

InfoFx - Reputable Exchange Lookup Tool Debuts Investors

Understanding this problem, the InfoFX team has come to assist Vietnamese investors in making the best decisions possible when choosing a brokerage firm. Let's find out what makes InfoFX such a powerful tool.

Our history

InfoFX was originally a database spreadsheet where crude data of online investment services were kept and updated frequently. At the beginning, the spreadsheet was only shared among a small group of investors, acting as a material for basic investing lessons. However as the group increased in size and the demand for more information swelled, more data was added to the spreadsheet, making it more sophisticated overtime.

Now at the current state, InfoFX is an information hub in which a large amount of data has been aggregated and analysed, to give every investor an accurate picture about the brokerage industry and about almost every firm in that industry.

The data here is collected and processed weekly. The data is collected using our professional network, our smart A.I tools and is verified carefully by our experts before publishing on the website.

Therefore investors can rest assured that what they are reading is accurate and up-to-date.

Our Regional Presence

From a small base in Singapore, InfoFX has built up a strong network across Southeast Asia, serving millions of investors with our resources and in-depth expertise. We have received several awards for our outstanding services and have been chosen by millions of investors as a reliable information hub.

With our vast experiences and professional team, made up of experts from various countries, we are confident in helping Vietnamese investors find the most suitable brokerage firms for their own needs, and help them avoid fraud and costly mistakes.

Our Platform

InfoFX platform

InfoFX platform offers various tools and services to help investors, especially inexperienced ones, navigate among hundreds of options out there in the market. The tools and services are user-friendly, focusing on the needs of the investors. These includes:

Ranking lists. Ranking lists are the most convenient tools to find out the current best brokerage firms in the industries. These firms are ranked based on the quality of their services, their reliability, the efficiency of their trading platform, and their security strength. The rankings are done by our experts by collecting extensive customers' feedback, professional evaluation of the website and their experiences with the services.

Detailed review of each brokerage firm. We do not just rank firms, we also give a comprehensive review about their services and trading platform. Each firm is evaluated based on our own experiences with them (yes we opened real accounts and deposited real money to test the services) and customer feedback that we could gather. We also tested their account protection measures to see how they help investors avoid running excessive loss. Last but not least, we also looked into their legal documents and operating history to check their legitimacy.

Frauds and Scams Reports . We have a place for the investors community to report fraud and scam. All of these reports are done by investors and will be verified intensively before publishing on the platform. Assisted by a smart search tool, investors could quickly find out all the reports of a specific broker and the details of the incidence.

Investors support. We do not just help investors have their voice heard, we also provide services to help them regain their loss from as much as possible. These losses could be from theft or hacks, or simply because of misleading information spread by greedy brokers.

Online trading talks. We frequently organize online trading talks conducted by experienced investors or analysts. These talks are aimed to help investors understand the current state of the markets, probable future events and their impacts, and how investors can protect their investment. These talks also act as an online discussion where investors can exchange ideas with the speakers.

