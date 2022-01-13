WellHive Provides Real-Time Scheduling With Community Providers at the Orlando VA Medical Center

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellHive today announced the launch of WellHive's ION Scheduling Platform at the Orlando VA Medical Center. This initiative serves as a critical milestone in VA's effort to create an optimized and Veteran-centric network between the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and the private healthcare sector.

Through the WellHive ION Scheduling Platform, and for the first time ever, VA staff are able to see real-time availability inside private community providers' schedules and directly book Veterans into appointment slots. Through this improved process, Orlando VA Medical Center Community Care staff are able to dramatically decrease the volume of phone calls and faxes currently required when coordinating Veteran care within the community. By leveraging the right technology, VA staff are empowered to ensure Veterans receive the most timely care.

VA has a long history of partnering with providers in the community to deliver the most optimal care to Veterans. "WellHive is proud to support VA with modern technology that adapts to both their current and ever-evolving needs," said WellHive's VP of Federal Healthcare, Steve Young, " We're providing a connected platform to enable the transparency needed for a seamless care experience, benefiting VA, their community provider network, and most importantly, Veterans." Young was Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Operations and Management in the Veterans Health Administration. He was responsible for nation-wide operations of the VA healthcare system through 18 Veterans Integrated Service Networks, as well as 25 VA Central Office program offices.

The first provider group to participate is Steward Medical Group, a part of the Steward Health Care System, which has more than 90 Central Florida providers in the VA's Community Care Network. "Providing care for our nation's Veterans is a privilege we hold close to our hearts," said Roger Mitty, MD, chief physician executive, Steward Medical Group. "Many of our physicians and staff are Veterans and they have a deep understanding of the needs of this unique community. We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with VA through this initiative."

WellHive will continue their work with VA to introduce additional capabilities designed to improve the overall Veteran healthcare experience.

About WellHive

WellHive is transforming the way health systems coordinate and deliver care through secure, modern technology. WellHive has years of experience with healthcare-focused IT initiatives in both the public and private sector and understands firsthand the importance of technology in healthcare.

Learn more about all that WellHive has to offer at www.wellhive.com .

About Steward Medical Group

Steward Medical Group is a physician-led multi specialty practice group that is part of Steward Health Care, the largest private, for-profit health care network in the United States. The company is owned and led by a management team of Steward physicians. Steward Medical Group, the company's employed physician group, provides more than six million patient encounters per year. The medical group operates practices in 11 states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Texas, and Utah, with both primary care and specialties.

For more information visit www.stewardmedicalgroup.org

