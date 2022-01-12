MI PARENTS PROTEST DIVISIVE POLITICAL PROPAGANDA IN SCHOOLS Moms for America and concerned parents speak out against "21-Day Equity Challenge"at press conference and peaceful rally before Farmington MI BOE public meeting

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms for America, a nonprofit educational organization, and concerned parents of students enrolled in the Farmington Michigan Public School District, hosted a press conference and peaceful rally today prior to testifying at the Board of Education's first public meeting since the disclosure of their "21-Day Equity Challenge" last month.

The parents expressed their displeasure with the district-sponsored program that promotes racial division and a partisan political agenda in the public schools.

"This 'Equity Challenge' cultivates a false narrative about America that encourages students to view themselves as either victims or oppressors. Not only is this wrong it is damaging to kids and their relationships with one another in school and in their future careers," said Tamra Farah, Executive Director of MomForce, Moms for America's education and school board initiative. "Public schools were not founded to indoctrinate but to educate kids in reading, writing, arithmetic and accurate history," said Tamra Farah."

Debbie Kraulidis with Moms for America, Executive Director of Production and Events, and Host of the Moms for America Podcast, added, "At Moms for America we stand for the fundamental and supreme rights of parents in their children's lives. Parents have historically trusted schools to do the job they are paid to do. Not anymore."

The Farmington Board of Education sparked outrage when they promoted their "21-Day Equity Challenge, which includes "white privilege checklists," a list of "microaggressions to avoid" such as calling America the "land of opportunity," and suggested actions to "join a BLM or affiliated protest" and donate to bail funds for violent rioters. Parents say this program inflames racial divisions, promotes anti-American concepts, and detracts from the educational mission of the school district. They also object to the use of public resources to promote contentious ideologies that families strongly oppose.

To join other concerned parents in Farmington on Tuesday, go to: https://familychoicematters.com/.

