Rocket Doctor Partners with Blue Mountain Resort and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures to Deliver Virtually Proctored COVID-19 Tests

Partnership provides end-to-end employee COVID-19 remote testing programs through the Rocket Doctor platform.

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Rocket Doctor has teamed up with British Columbia's CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures (CMH) and Ontario's Blue Mountain Ski Resort (BMR) to offer virtually proctored rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to their employees. Rocket Doctor has developed an end-to-end testing program that combines on-site rapid antigen tests with fully licensed providers through their proprietary HIPAA/PHIPAA compliant telehealth platform.

Under the arrangement, CMH and BMR employees will book virtual testing sessions with a registered healthcare provider utilizing Rocket Doctor's 24/7 patient care coordination team and online booking portal. A licensed practitioner meets each employee virtually and provides real-time guidance on how to correctly take the rapid antigen test, before verifying the results 15 minutes later.

Test results will be confidentially recorded and employees who test positive for COVID-19 will be advised to self-isolate and follow any additional testing requirements and procedures in accordance with the local public health guidelines. They will also have access to comprehensive virtual care with Rocket Doctor physicians. The service is free to patients who have provincial health insurance.

"Remote health monitoring and testing is integral to our vision for what providing high quality comprehensive virtual care looks like going forward. We are proud to partner with Canadian Mountain Holidays and Blue Mountain Resort to rapidly deploy a robust end-to-end COVID-19 testing program," said Dr. William Cherniak, CEO and Co-Founder of Rocket Doctor. "The program will help keep employees and guests safe and should allow both organizations to maintain their operations as we navigate the next few months of the pandemic".

"Our testing partnership with Rocket Doctor provides us with an additional layer of peace of mind in our operations. As a leader in the heli-ski industry for more than 55 years, the health and safety of our guests and staff is a cornerstone of everything we do," said Rob Rohn, CMH President and COO.

About Rocket Doctor

Rocket Doctor is a rapidly growing digital health marketplace transforming the way comprehensive care is delivered across North America by bringing an advanced doctor's office directly to patients. They are a passionate group of medical doctors, researchers, technical experts, and patient care professionals who believe every person deserves access to quality healthcare. Though they launched only 18 months ago, they have now cared for over 100,000 patients across Canada (currently Ontario, Alberta and BC) as well as the State of California.

About CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures

Celebrating over 55 years of heli-adventures, CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures is the world's first and largest Heli-Skiing and Heli-accessed hiking operator. At 3 million acres, the total CMH tenure is one-third the size of Switzerland. From their head office in Banff, Alberta, CMH operates from 12 lodges located in the Bugaboo, Purcell, Selkirk, Monashee and Cariboo ranges of British Columbia, Canada. Heli-Skiing takes place each year from December through April, and CMH Summer Adventures take place from July to mid-September. For more information, please visit www.cmhheli.com and/or cmhsummer.com.

About Blue Mountain Resort

Blue Mountain Resort is Ontario's largest mountain resort. Winter at the Resort boasts 43 ski and snowboard trails across 365 skiable acres, enhanced by a world-class snowmaking system. Summer months offer a variety of activities including golfing at Monterra Golf, playing on the attractions in the Adventure Park, and hiking or biking in the 30km trail network in the Explore Park. At the base of the Mountain, guests can enjoy a stay in one of the 1,000 luxury accommodation units in the pedestrian Village. With 53,000 square feet of state-of-the-art conference space, Blue Mountain caters year-round to groups and special events. Blue Mountain is owned by Alterra Mountain Company. Visit www.bluemountain.ca for more information.

