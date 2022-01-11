Joe brings over 30 years of experience designing and implementing underwriting policies and practices. He has been among the most influential advisors to U.S. policymakers and major financial institutions.

Leading commercial mortgage risk management and transaction advisor Joseph Rubin joins the SeeCares advisory board, following on years of experience setting standards for transparency in commercial real estate lending Joe brings over 30 years of experience designing and implementing underwriting policies and practices. He has been among the most influential advisors to U.S. policymakers and major financial institutions.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeCares (or the "Company"), the world's premier AI technology platform for streamlining commercial real estate financing workflows, announced today that Joseph Rubin has joined their Advisory Board, effective immediately. Joe is a former partner at Kenneth Leventhal & Co. and a former Senior Partner at Ernst & Young's Real Estate and Financial Services practices. He's worked with major commercial mortgage lenders to improve their underwriting and risk management and has provided support on hundreds of transactions.

Joe's extensive experience in standard setting and CRE underwriting will serve as a crucial anchor for SeeCares, as the company continues to expand its platform for accelerating underwriting in CRE financing, while creating true transparency across opaque markets.

Moshe Yeli, co-founder and CEO commented, "I am overjoyed that Joe has joined the extended SeeCares team, and I can proudly say that he has already brought immense value with his incomparable in-depth knowledge of the industry."

Joe's background focusing on loan diligence has stood the test of time, starting in the late 1980s when he helped develop the dataset required for the first commercial mortgage whole loan trades, and in the early 1990s when he led the team that developed diligence standards for loan sales and securitizations at the Resolution Trust Corporation. During the financial crisis in 2008 he led a CREFC task force that documented CRE underwriting and risk management principles and designed the Federal Reserve's asset management framework for Maiden Lane.

Joe commented: "Joining the SeeCares advisory board is my next step in ensuring a liquid and efficient CRE loan market for the next decade. I'm very excited to join the team bringing long-awaited state-of-the-art technology to our industry, streamlining underwriting and aggregating market and property data to raise the quality of lending."

SeeCares was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information about SeeCares, please visit www.SeeCares.com.

ABOUT SEECARES

Founded in 2019, SeeCares is an AI platform accelerating commercial real estate financing workflows by cutting out grunt work and increasing efficiency. The tool helps users close deals quickly and confidently, by generating in-depth personalized underwriting models and credit memo reports in seconds. Headquartered in Tel Aviv with a presence in New York, SeeCares cuts the time and costs of underwriting and origination by 80%, creating an additional layer of accuracy across the entire process. For more information, please visit www.SeeCares.com.

