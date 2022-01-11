Janice Stein Chairs International Jury for the 32nd Annual Lionel Gelber Prize

The Lionel Gelber Prize; Foreign Policy; Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy (CNW Group/The Lionel Gelber Prize)

— Book prize is awarded annually to the best English-language non-fiction book on international affairs —



TORONTO and WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Janice Stein will chair an international jury of experts for the 2022 Lionel Gelber Prize, which is awarded annually to the best non-fiction book in English on foreign affairs.

This year's jury features jury chair Janice Stein (Toronto, Canada), Janine di Giovanni (New York), Francis J. Gavin (Washington, D.C.), James Goldgeier (Washington, D.C.), and Doug Saunders (Toronto, Canada).

"The Lionel Gelber Prize was created to deepen public debate on significant international issues," said Judith Gelber, Chair of the Lionel Gelber Prize board. "For more than thirty years, the prize has highlighted some of the world's most important non-fiction books on foreign affairs, on topics ranging from security and inequality to the rise of authoritarianism and the future of democracy. We are delighted to welcome this year's esteemed jurors."

Key Dates: The jury will announce its shortlist of five books on February 8, 2022, followed by the release of podcast interviews with each of the finalists. The winner will be revealed on April 12, 2022 and will take part in an online event co-sponsored by Foreign Policy and the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy.

About the Prize: The Lionel Gelber Prize, a literary award for the world's best non-fiction book in English on foreign affairs, was founded in 1989 by Canadian diplomat Lionel Gelber. A cash prize of $15,000 is awarded to the winner. The award is presented annually by University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, in partnership with Foreign Policy magazine.

About the 2022 Lionel Gelber Prize jury:

Janice Gross Stein, Jury Chair (Toronto, Canada) is the founding director of the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy and the Belzberg Professor of Conflict Management in the Department of Political Science and the Munk School. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and an Honorary Foreign Member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Professor Stein was the Massey Lecturer in 2001 and a Trudeau Fellow. She was awarded the Molson Prize by the Canada Council for an outstanding contribution by a social scientist to public debate. She has received four honorary doctorates and is a member of the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario. She is a frequent contributor to CBC, BBC and TVO.

Janine di Giovanni (New York, NY), a Senior Fellow at the Yale Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, has reported on some of the world's most violent conflicts and wars for more than three decades, investigating and documenting human rights abuses in the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. She currently directs Enabling Witnesses, a project sponsored by the UN Democracy Fund that promotes transitional justice in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria. In 2019, she won a Guggenheim Fellowship for her lifetime research in the Middle East, and in 2020, she received the American Academy of Arts and Letters highest prize for non-fiction, the Blake Dodd, for her body of work spanning 30 years. She is a multi-award-winning writer and author, currently Global Affairs columnist for Foreign Policy magazine and Abu Dhabi's English-language daily, The National, and is a regular contributor to the Washington Post, the New York Times and many other publications. Her ninth book, The Vanishing: Faith, Loss and the Twilight of Christianity in the Middle East, was published by Public Affairs in October 2021.

Francis J. Gavin (Washington, DC) is the Giovanni Agnelli Distinguished Professor and the inaugural director of the Henry A. Kissinger Center for Global Affairs at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. In 2013, Gavin was appointed the first Frank Stanton Chair in Nuclear Security Policy Studies and Professor of Political Science at MIT. Before joining MIT, he was the Tom Slick Professor of International Affairs and the Director of the Robert S. Strauss Center for International Security and Law at the University of Texas. Gavin is the Chairman of the Board of Editors of the Texas National Security Review. His writings include Gold, Dollars, and Power: The Politics of International Monetary Relations, 1958-1971 and Nuclear Statecraft: History and Strategy in America's Atomic Age. His latest book, Nuclear Weapons and American Grand Strategy, was published by Brookings Institution Press in 2020.

James Goldgeier (Washington, DC) is a Visiting Scholar at Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation, a Visiting Fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor of international relations at American University. He is a senior adviser to the Bridging the Gap initiative, funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York and the Raymond Frankel Foundation. He serves as chair of the State Department Historical Advisory Committee. He has authored or co-authored four books, and he has received the Edgar Furniss Book Award and the Georgetown University Lepgold Book Prize.

Doug Saunders (Toronto, Canada) is The Globe and Mail's international affairs columnist. He has been a writer with the newspaper since 1995, and has extensive experience as a foreign correspondent, having run the Globe's foreign bureaus in Los Angeles and London. From 2003 until 2012, he was the paper's London-based European bureau chief, responsible for the coverage of more than 40 countries. He has done extensive reporting in the Middle East, North Africa, the Indian Subcontinent and East Asia; from 2013 to 2015 he was the paper's online opinion editor and creator of the online Globe Debate section. Saunders has won the National Newspaper Award, the Canadian counterpart to the Pulitzer Prize, on five occasions, including an unprecedented three consecutive awards for critical writing in 1998-2000, and awards honoring him as Canada's best columnist in 2006 and 2013. He has won the Stanley McDowell Prize for writing, the Schelling Prize in Architectural Theory, the National Library of China Wenjin Book Award and the Donner Prize.

