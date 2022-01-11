Bridgepointe Announces Strategic Investment from Charlesbank Capital Partners

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgepointe Technologies ("Bridgepointe" or the "Company"), a leading IT strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help midmarket and enterprise companies meet their technology needs, today announced a strategic growth investment from Charlesbank Capital Partners (or "Charlesbank"). Bridgepointe raised more than $100 million in total as part of the transaction. The capital will be used to fuel continued growth including partner recruitment and enablement, service and brand expansion, and the addition of key personnel. The investment will also provide significant capital to fund acquisitions.

Based in San Mateo, CA, Bridgepointe was founded in 2002 on the principle that businesses need a strategic partner and advocate when procuring, implementing, and maintaining IT services and infrastructure. The Company's IT Strategists offer business leaders direct access to a large portfolio of vendor-agnostic solutions, employing a six-step model that starts with getting to know a client's business, challenges, and goals, and culminates in recommendations and support around supplier selection. Bridgepointe's expert IT Strategists help clients achieve optimal IT results without costly consulting agreements.

"As businesses are contending with the future of work, IT teams have never needed a trusted partner more for strategic guidance and tactical assistance," said Scott Evars, Bridgepointe Co-Founder. "Growing demand for our services in key areas like UCaaS, CCaaS, Data Centers, Cloud, SD-WAN and Security, means now is the time for us to maximize our growth potential. With this investment, we'll be able to fast-track customer adoption and partner recruitment, as well as enhance our offerings."

"We are proud of our accomplishments since the day we started Bridgepointe, and our mission will not change," said Brian Miller, Bridgepointe Co-Founder. "We're the market leader in helping clients find the signal in the noise and make the right technology choices at the right price. Charlesbank's strategic investment will enable us to aggressively seek out partners who do the same and to double down on supporting our customers, IT Strategists and suppliers."

Charlesbank is a middle-market private investment firm with significant experience in helping grow technology companies. Its capital infusion will help Bridgepointe build on strong year-over-year growth and position the Company for continued market evolution.

"Buyers of technology today can be easily overwhelmed by a vast range of choices, solutions and integrations, and Bridgepointe's IT Strategists serve a crucial role in helping businesses save time, money and stress," said Pedro Vaz, Managing Director at Charlesbank. "We see great potential for Bridgepointe in this highly fragmented market as traditional solutions move to the cloud and the Company continues to expand its core areas of focus. We look forward to helping Bridgepointe build on its reputation and brand to capitalize on these exciting market opportunities."

Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique, acted as exclusive financial advisor to Bridgepointe in connection with the transaction. Guggenheim Partners served as the buyside advisor for Charlesbank.

About Bridgepointe

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading IT strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help meet their client's technology needs. Since 2002, Bridgepointe's deep and broad supplier relationships have offered true freedom of choice to midmarket and enterprise clients. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly and cost effectively achieve optimal IT results. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit www.bpt3.net.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

