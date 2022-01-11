Andersen Corporation Invests in Transparent Solar Technology Developer Ubiquitous Energy

BAYPORT, Minn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, manufacturer of the #1 innovative window and door brand*, announced today a strategic investment in Ubiquitous Energy, the world leader in transparent photovoltaic technology that converts light into electricity using semiconductor materials while maintaining visible transparency. For Andersen, a longtime pioneer in the window and door industry, this investment furthers the company's drive to lead the industry with new solutions that improve the homeowner experience and make the world a better place.

(PRNewsfoto/Andersen Windows)

Ubiquitous Energy's UE Power™ technology is the only patented and transparent photovoltaic glass coating that harnesses solar power to generate electricity, while remaining almost indistinguishable from traditional windows. The technology provides a clear, natural experience that is expected from traditional windows, but with renewable energy generation that can be used for self-contained, on-board power and smart home functionality, or to offset energy consumption elsewhere. It is a complementary solar power asset that works within a portfolio of other renewable technologies for a larger, cumulative effect.

"Ubiquitous Energy's transparent photovoltaic technology is revolutionary and represents a new horizon for the fenestration industry," said Jay Lund, chairman and chief executive officer, Andersen Corporation. "As America's premier window and patio door manufacturer, Andersen is excited to support the work of Ubiquitous Energy to bring solar power into homes and commercial buildings through windows and doors, creating new opportunities for energy efficiency, cost savings and smart home integrations that will both delight homeowners and contribute to a healthier planet."

With more than 225 patents to its name over time, Andersen's dedication to innovation continues to transform the window and door category year after year. The investment in Ubiquitous Energy represents the company's future-focused interest in advancing externally developed disruptive technology solutions that have the potential to elevate the industry in profound ways.

With Andersen's investment, Ubiquitous Energy recently closed its Series B funding round from several strategic and financial investors [link to press release], enabling the company to accelerate the manufacturing and commercialization of its UE Power™ technology. Together, Andersen and Ubiquitous Energy are aligning to make it easier for more people to experience the power of solar and dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of buildings.

"We are thrilled to bring on Andersen as a new funding partner," said Susan Stone, chief executive officer, Ubiquitous Energy. "We are committed to making an enormous impact environmentally and this latest funding round will help expand what's possible in a renewable energy portfolio and change the way the world utilizes solar power – one window at a time."

ABOUT ANDERSEN WINDOWS & DOORS

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 11,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

ABOUT UBIQUITOUS ENERGY, INC.

Founded in 2011, Ubiquitous Energy was started by a group of MIT and MSU scientists and engineers looking for new ways to reduce humanity's carbon footprint by seamlessly integrating solar power technology into everyday products and surfaces. Ubiquitous Energy has the world's leading transparent solar technology – the conversion of light into electricity using semiconducting materials all while maintaining visible transparency. To both residential and commercial building occupants, Ubiquitous Energy's solar windows provide a clear, vibrant experience that is expected from traditional Low-E windows, but with self-contained, on-board power and smart functionality. For more information please visit us at https://ubiquitous.energy/ or connect with us via Linkedin.

* 2020 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. contractors, builders & architects

