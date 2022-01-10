Executive Promotions at Footprints to Recovery and Its Sister Treatment Centers

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 10, 2022, Michael Milch, owner and CEO of Footprints to Recovery , Vogue Recovery Center , South Coast Behavioral Health , and Royal Life Centers announced several leadership roles that will support cohesion between clinical teams and enhance business operations across addiction treatment center locations.

Jessica Elbe , LCSW, Executive Director of Vogue Recovery Center in Nevada promoted to Regional Director of Operations for Vogue and Royal Life Centers .

Natalie Pflueger , MS, LCPC, CADC, NCC, Executive Director of Footprints to Recovery in Illinois promoted to Regional Director of Operations for Footprints in Illinois and Colorado as well as South Coast Behavioral Health.

David Szarka, MA, LCADC, Executive Director of Footprints to Recovery in New Jersey promoted to Director of Mental Health Services and Executive Director for Footprints.

Vaun Williams , PsyD, LPC, Executive Director of Vogue Recovery Center in Arizona promoted to Regional Director of Operations for Vogue and Royal's Arizona locations.

"Each of these employees has a proven track record of skillfully leading treatment teams and operations that's backed not only by their extensive expertise, but also by their passion in providing clients outstanding care," said Milch. "Our organization is in an exciting time of growth and opportunity, and I am confident in this group's ability to ensure we offer the best treatment possible to our clients while meeting and exceeding our evolving operation needs."

Milch also announced that Chief Operating Officer Ambrozino Storr, MSBM, ACHE is leaving the organization in January to pursue other opportunities. Storr has been with the treatment centers since October of 2019 overseeing business operations, managing staff, and supporting new program launches.

"Having Zino at the helm of operations allowed me to focus on expanding the organization. A lot of our recent growth was possible because of his contributions," said Milch. "I will always be grateful for what he accomplished in his time here. I consider him a friend and confidant and knowing Zino's vision for himself and my vision for our organization, I fully expect we'll work together in a different capacity down the road."

