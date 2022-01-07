WeTrade Group Awarded Best Enterprise Service Brand

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (US: WETG), a leading technical service provider of SAAS and Cloud Intelligent System for micro businesses, today announced that it was a finalist in the "2021 Annual Peak List of New Economy Industries" and won the "Best Enterprise Service Brand of the Year" award, and was awarded the honorary trophy certificate, as well as Youzan etc., by iiMedia Research.

iiMedia Research is a world-famous third-party data mining and analysis organization for the new economy industry. Its annual peak list of the new economy industry in 2021 was selected from four dimensions: investment value, comprehensive strength, development potential and innovation ability through AI media big data monitoring and analysis system and original system model. Based on the online voting of more than 500,000 people and the evaluation of the industry expert jury, the industry figures and products with both service innovation ability, corporate social responsibility and brand value were selected.

With the disappearance of demographic dividend, obtaining the public domain traffic is getting more and more difficult. More brands tend to pay attention to the significance of the private domain traffic, understanding its specific value to create a long-term brand reputation. WeTrade is providing new retail e-commerce SaaS for our merchants, in order to rapidly establish the comprehensive online marketing system, as well as improve business private domain traffic efficiency, through their add-on services, such as marketing promotion, resource finding and value-added services. They aim to support merchants to precisely acquire the potential traffic for brand shops to enrich their private traffic via the digital methods.

Mr. Dixon Dai (Zheng DAI) ,the founder of WeTrade Group, said: "I'm glad that the development of WeTrade won wide approval from the industry again! In this "connectivity"current,WeTrade will further increase product innovation and technology R & D to make us bigger and deeper, and create more efficient SaaS service solutions for businesses starting from the products and services of private e-commerce."

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a world's leading technical service provider of SAAS and Cloud Intelligent System for micro-businesses, and is a pioneering internationalized system in the global micro-business cloud intelligence field and the leader, innovator and promoter of the world's cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses. WeTrade Group independently developed the cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses (Abbreviation: YCloud). YCloud can strengthen users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also can help increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system. Up to now, YCloud's business has successfully landed in mainland China and Hong Kong, covering the micro business industry, tourism industry, hospitality industry, livestreaming and short video industry, aesthetic medical industry and traditional retail industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

