Onion Global Brands Featured in the 6th Edition of the "Top 10 Lifestyle Brands" List Compiled by LIFE+ and The Jinan University Lifestyle Academy

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that a select group of its brands were featured in the 6th edition of the "Top 10 Lifestyle Brands" list compiled by LIFE+, an independent third party media platform that conducts research on the changing lifestyle patterns in China, and the Jinan University Lifestyle Academy.

Specifically, TENKOU RYUUGI, one of Onion Global's Luca Brands, was featured on the 2021 China Top 10 Household Experience List for delivering high-quality, aesthetics-focused, and value-for-money household products in the household, skincare, and health categories. LETSEXY, an Onion Global incubated, low-fat, light meal food brand that focuses on weight management and the production of functional superfood products was featured on the 2021 China Top 10 Dining Experience List for its customized calorie-controlled products developed based on its two-dimensional model of relaxation and science. MIRACLE SNACK STORE, an Onion Global snack brand that offers a variety of snacks designed to satisfy the dynamic eating habits of young people, was featured on the 2021 China Top 10 Design List.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder and CEO of Onion Global commented, "These awards speak to our efforts in cultivating and managing lifestyle brands, and our product portfolio can now cover the entire spectrum of a consumer's day-to-day life needs. Today, our Luca Brands portfolio has more than 30 popular brands and over 600 products that we have accumulated through investments, M&A, and strategic brand management. The portfolio covers products from smart lifestyle and healthy foods to biotech products that are aimed at promoting a better lifestyle. Going forward we will continue to grow our product offerings with ones that are backed by science and technology, and closely monitor the repurchase rates to analyze and differentiate our most popular products. Our investment in technology creates barriers that are underpinned by our strengths in the upstream supply chain that we have established over the years, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of our consumers with better products. We will continue to enhance our offerings by further investing in intelligent manufacturers and research and development centers worldwide."

Onion Global focuses on the integration of online and offline consumption scenarios and has created a brand portfolio matrix that meets the tastes and demands of the younger generation. The Company is building a holistic brands ecosystem by leveraging the integrated platform of its supply chain, brands, marketing, and distribution channels. As such, Onion Global can meet the diversified, vertical, and experiential lifestyle needs of the younger consumers that are leading the consumption growth in the new consumption era.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

