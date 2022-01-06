Tampa General Hospital Rings in 2022 by Expanding Its Footprint Acquiring Tower Radiology

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital recently completed the full purchase of Tower Radiology, the region's largest physician-owned and operated radiology practice, expanding Tampa General's state-wide outpatient sites to 83 with the addition of Tower Radiology's 21 imaging centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa General was previously a 50% partner in Tower Radiology before this recent purchase of the remaining 50% ownership interest.

Tampa General Hospital, Tampa FL

"Tampa General is swiftly moving toward becoming the safest and most innovative academic medical center in the country. Taking full ownership of Tower Radiology is a huge step forward in realizing this goal," stated John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "Having sole ownership of Tower Radiology will enable Tampa General to expand its network to provide an even higher level of coordinated, world-class care by offering our community the specific services and treatment they need when and where they need them."

"The full ownership of Tower Radiology will have a significant impact on our ability at Tampa General to increase access, maximize efficiency, drive down cost and enhance quality while passing that value on to the health care consumer," explained Adam Smith, executive vice president of ambulatory services for Tampa General. "It will also allow Tampa General to expand to an enterprise-wide imaging platform that allows for more coordinated patient care."

Established in 1992 and accredited by the American College of Radiology, Tower Radiology offers specialized services such as 3D mammography, high-field wide-bore MRI, weight-bearing open MRI, extremity-open MRI, cardiac MRI, CT low-dose lung screening and PET/CT. Tower Radiology's 65 plus board-certified radiologists hold certifications in 11 radiology subspecialties and participate in the academic missions of research and teaching through serving as faculty for USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, Department of Radiology.

To learn more or to schedule an imaging appointment, call 813-874-3177 or visit https://towerradiologycenters.com/scheduling.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact:

Karen Barrera

Assistant Director of Communications & Partnerships

(813) 844-8725 (direct)

(813) 928-1603 (cell)

kbarrera@tgh.org

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital