New collection of “EXCLUSIVE MW” armchairs and sofas, minimalist, colourful, pop-style luxury from MOJOW

PARIS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the opening in the USA of a subsidiary based in New York, MOJOW announces its new collection of EXCLUSIVE MW interior furniture consisting of 5 series of armchairs and sofas to mix and match to suit. Designed by Olivier Santini, the brand creator, these seats are just like minimalist sculptures, enlivening spaces with their optimistic colours and striking, resolutely unconventional style. Created for a demanding, aesthete clientele, EXCLUSIVE MW furniture is a surprising and very avant-garde style for fun, bold pop luxury!

EXCLUSIVE MW proclaims the brand's DNA: bold design, raw material, perfect finish and attention to the slightest detail. The collection is developed and produced in France, in collaboration with a network of artisans. It is guaranteed for 5 years.

The furniture features TPU cushion seats (a highly-resistant material that is recyclable and biodegradable) surrounded by high-resistance transparent sides (tempered diamond or Securit). The armchairs and sofas can be infinitely personalised: the colours of the cushions and glass, printed or engraved sides featuring a design or logo, Leobert cushion covers ... The assembly parts are made from mirror-effect stainless steel. The cushion shaping tubes are made of mirror-effect aluminium. The glass sides have a protective strip in mirror stainless steel on the edge which rests on the floor.

Since its creation, MOJOW has attracted lots of interest, in particular at the Maison & Objet trade shows. After the success of the YOMI collection, adopted by the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the MoMA in San Francisco, MOJOW continues to move upmarket. For Olivier Santini, MOJOW founder and designer: "Our MOJOW creations reflect the dynamism of a constantly evolving era. I project the brand into its future with the humble desire to take design forward with elegance and determination. We plan to develop the EXCLUSIVE MW collection into limited editions in collaboration with artists and glass makers".

