DENVER, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Mamas, a maternal wellness company that launched its mindfulness app in 2020, today announces the app is now available for employers to offer as an employee benefit. In 2020, 9.8 million working mothers reported feeling burnout¹, proving the importance of nurturing women's mental health.

The Mindful Mamas app offers employers a self-care resource for working parents.

Mindfulness and meditation have been shown to have a myriad of benefits including, but not limited to, increased focus, job satisfaction, and a positive relationship to work. Mindful Mamas offers over 500 mindfulness, meditation, and self-care practices that help mothers across the entire motherhood continuum from trying to conceive through empty nesting. Practices range from 30 seconds to 20+ minutes and speak to the unique challenges and celebrations of motherhood in today's times.

"We hear from working women daily who feel torn between, and exhausted by, the demands of work and motherhood," said Terra LaRock, founder and CEO of Mindful Mamas. "We understand the harm of portraying mothers as superheroes that 'can do it all' and have made it our mission to not only normalize the hidden experiences of mothers but give them coping tools to help navigate everyday challenges."

Recent feedback from those who have used the app indicates that more than 80 percent of mothers reported feeling better or much better after completing a practice in the app. With Mindful Mamas, working mothers can access practical tools to help them get in moments of self-care throughout their day to help them prioritize their own mental well-being with just a click of a button.

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., a healthcare company specializing in neuroscience, nephrology, and digital medicine, was the first employer to ever offer the Mindful Mamas app to its workforce. During the company's open enrollment period for 2022, Otsuka's entire U.S. employee population was provided the option of redeeming a complimentary, one-year subscription to the app for themselves or gift it to a mother in their life.

"Otsuka-people are the heartbeat of our company, and their well-being, both physical and mental, is our number one priority," said Angela Colon-Mahoney, M.S., vice president of people and business services. "We are excited to be providing the Mindful Mamas app as a self-care tool to support Otsuka parents in all phases of their journey through parenthood."

For more information on Mindful Mamas, visit www.mindfulmamasapp.com.

About Mindful Mamas:

Mindful Mamas is a maternal wellness company dedicated to creating happy, healthy, and thriving mothers worldwide. The Mindful Mamas mobile app for iOS and Android offers daily encouragement and teaches moms and moms-to-be how to thrive in motherhood (and life) using mindfulness and self-care practices. Mindful Mamas launched their app in March 2020 and is based in Denver. For more information on Mindful Mamas, visit www.mindfulmamasapp.com, and follow Mindful Mamas on Instagram @mindfulmamasclub.

Media Contact:

Larisa Courtien

Larisa@mindfulmamasclub.com

¹ https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/03/millions-of-working-mothers-in-the-us-are-suffering-from-burnout.html

View original content:

SOURCE Mindful Mamas Club