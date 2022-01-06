Informatica Receives Strong Vendor Rating for Strategy, Products, Technology & Methodology from Gartner

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that it has received a Strong rating in three categories in the 2021 Gartner® Vendor Rating report1. Informatica maintained a Strong rating for Strategy and Products categories and increased its rating in the Technology/Methodology category from Positive to the highest level, Strong. The company also received Positive ratings for its Support/Account Management, Pricing Structure, and Corporate Viability.

Informatica Corp. (PRNewsfoto/Informatica Corp.)

Gartner Vendor Ratings provide content for end-users evaluating providers for strategic partnerships, assessing aspects of a technology provider's strengths and showing how providers stack up and are positioned for the long-term. The rating is based on a holistic evaluation covering Informatica's Strategy, Product/Service, Pricing Structure, Technology/Methodology, Support/Account Management, and Corporate Viability.

"We believe the overall recognition from Gartner is a clear testament to our continuous innovation in delivering comprehensive, best-of-breed cloud-native enterprise data management solutions for customers moving to scale their data-led digital transformation, "said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. "We are laser-focused on executing our cloud-native, vendor-agnostic solutions and strategy which is key not only to our company success, but also our customers' success as we journey with them in their cloud modernization to realize positive business outcomes deriving from high-quality, trusted shared data."

Informatica's broad portfolio of products have continuously been recognized in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Reports in five major data management categories including data integration, data quality, Master Data Management (MDM), iPaaS and metadata management.

A complimentary copy of Gartner® Vendor Rating: Informatica report is available here.

1 Gartner Vendor Rating: Informatica, Mark Beyer, Simon Walker, Ehtisham Zaidi, Eric Thoo, Melody Chien, Adam Woodyer , 21 December 2021

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloudä (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Contact:

Informatica Public Relations

prteam@informatica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Informatica