DIT Acquires Lifeline PICC to Continue Building National Platform for Vascular Access Services

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infusion Therapy, LLC ("DIT"), a longstanding provider of outsourced vascular access services, is excited to announce the acquisition of Lifeline PICC in Tulsa, OK. Under the leadership of Kathy Wagner, RN, CRNI, VA-BC, the founder and owner of the company, Lifeline PICC has been providing high quality services and supplies for peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) at healthcare organizations across the Tulsa area for the past 8 years.

DIT | 24/7 Vascular Access Specialists (PRNewsfoto/Dynamic Infusion Therapy, LLC)

According to Wagner, "DIT was a natural choice to support the continued growth of my business. I have full confidence in their ability to carry on the legacy of what we've been building over the years." Wagner will be joining the leadership team of DIT and will oversee the integration of her company during the next few months.

Peter Harris, President & Chief Executive Officer of DIT, commented that "bringing Lifeline PICC and Kathy into our growing family will contribute to our continued success. Our nurses already insert vascular access devices on-demand for about 100,000 patients a year. Adding the Tulsa market will expand our geographic footprint further allowing us to make a difference to the patients and healthcare organizations there."

In connection with the transaction, DIT welcomed the experienced Lifeline PICC nurses to its team and will be providing services to several prominent healthcare clients in the Tulsa area. Both companies share a clinical model that focuses on lowering customer costs while providing better patient outcomes.

More patients receive PICCs from DIT than any other outsourced provider in the U.S., and DIT's nurses have consistently achieved an overall success rate greater than 99%. The Joint Commission first accredited DIT a decade ago and has awarded DIT its Gold Seal of Approval. In early 2021, RiverGlade Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, partnered with DIT to build on its reputation for clinical excellence.

About DIT

Dynamic Infusion Therapy, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a full service, on-demand outsourced provider of vascular access insertion services with a proven clinical model that lowers costs for its customers and leads to better patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.dynamicinfusion.com

About RiverGlade Capital

RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit www.rivergladecapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dynamic Infusion Therapy, LLC