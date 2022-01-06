CMP PUMPING PROMOTES CHRIS DOVER TO REGIONAL OPERATIONS MANAGER

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concrete & Materials Placement ("CMP" or "CMP Pumping"), a concrete pumping company serving areas across the Southeast, is proud to announce the promotion of Chris Dover to a Regional Operations Manager in Western and Central Carolinas and Louisiana markets. Dover has been with CMP since 2008, starting as a high-rise boom operator and line pump operator, and has worked his way through other management roles to get to his new position.

Chris Dover, Regional Operations Manager

As Regional Operations Manager, Dover will oversee operations in his assigned markets and help with the growth and structure of CMP as a company. Dover possesses 16 years in the concrete pumping industry, with experience ranging from management and operating pumps, to welding and mechanics.

"My favorite part of this new position is growing my leadership skills as well as my financial understanding of business," said Dover. "I am excited to continue to be a part of the growth and development of CMP. It's been a great pleasure thus far working with some of the best people in the industry."

Along with his management skills, Dover is also a Putzmeister Boom Inspector, Certified Pump Mechanic, ACPA Certified, and OSHA 10-30 Certified. "Chris has worked in almost every role with CMP. His can-do attitude along with his appetite for learning more management skills makes him a natural fit for his new role," said Doug Doggett, CEO and owner of CMP. "We are lucky to have Chris Dover as one of our regional managers to guide CMP as contractors recognize CMP's continued growth as the safest, most reliable, and committed pump company."

Concrete & Materials Placement: Concrete & Materials Placement has been providing concrete pumping services across the Southeast since 2001. Concrete & Materials Placement delivers excellent services throughout commercial, residential and public construction markets. For further information about Concrete & Materials Placement, please visit www.cmppumping.com.

CONTACT: Jennifer Watson

Concrete & Materials Placement

704-591-8461

jwatson@cmppumping.com

(PRNewsfoto/Concrete & Materials Placement)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Concrete & Materials Placement