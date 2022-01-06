ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2021

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2021 totaled 5.5 million passengers, 5.2% above total traffic reported in December 2019. The traffic increase reflects the continued overall recovery in global travel demand, the ongoing rollout of Covid-19 vaccination campaigns in the U.S., and gradual vaccination progress in Mexico, partially offset by government travel restrictions and requirements in certain countries that are intended to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic passenger levels in December 2019, ASUR's passenger traffic increased 5.1% in Mexico and 11.2% in Colombia during December 2020, while decreasing 1.7% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic increases, while growth in domestic passenger traffic in Puerto Rico did not offset lower international traffic in this market during the same period.

This announcement reflects comparisons between December 1 through December 31, 2021, December 1 through December 31, 2020, and December 1 through December 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary



























December

% Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019



2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021



Mexico

3,113,870 1,950,454 3,271,588 67.7 5.1

34,161,842 16,528,658 29,138,441 76.3 (14.7) Domestic Traffic 1,487,771 1,139,965 1,540,184 35.1 3.5

16,683,996 9,246,112 15,057,198 62.8 (9.8) International Traffic 1,626,099 810,489 1,731,404 113.6 6.5

17,477,846 7,282,546 14,081,243 93.4 (19.4) San Juan, Puerto Rico 937,716 513,404 921,944 79.6 (1.7)

9,448,253 4,845,353 9,684,227 99.9 2.5 Domestic Traffic 845,671 485,411 854,978 76.1 1.1

8,455,993 4,547,541 9,138,875 101.0 8.1 International Traffic 92,045 27,993 66,966 139.2 (27.2)

992,260 297,812 545,352 83.1 (45.0) Colombia 1,171,191 604,769 1,302,628 115.4 11.2

12,052,135 4,215,435 10,530,105 149.8 (12.6) Domestic Traffic 996,876 524,425 1,105,503 110.8 10.9

10,231,479 3,625,324 8,984,220 147.8 (12.2) International Traffic 174,315 80,344 197,125 145.4 13.1

1,820,656 590,111 1,545,885 162.0 (15.1) Total Traffic 5,222,777 3,068,627 5,496,160 79.1 5.2

55,662,230 25,589,446 49,352,773 92.9 (11.3) Domestic Traffic 3,330,318 2,149,801 3,500,665 62.8 5.1

35,371,468 17,418,977 33,180,293 90.5 (6.2) International Traffic 1,892,459 918,826 1,995,495 117.2 5.4

20,290,762 8,170,469 16,172,480 97.9 (20.3)

Mexico Passenger Traffic























December % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 1,487,771 1,139,965 1,540,184 35.1 3.5

16,683,996 9,246,112 15,057,198 62.8 (9.8) CUN Cancun 770,284 700,044 870,648 24.4 13.0

8,980,397 5,454,995 9,081,354 66.5 1.1 CZM Cozumel 17,739 8,857 18,598 110.0 4.8

189,640 69,727 174,348 150.0 (8.1) HUX Huatulco 61,778 38,084 78,542 106.2 27.1

749,048 321,538 655,550 103.9 (12.5) MID Merida 240,204 137,972 229,795 66.6 (4.3)

2,573,490 1,213,897 1,889,785 55.7 (26.6) MTT Minatitlan 12,334 7,764 9,001 15.9 (27.0)

140,616 66,475 92,721 39.5 (34.1) OAX Oaxaca 104,758 58,269 85,613 46.9 (18.3)

1,047,961 527,967 786,809 49.0 (24.9) TAP Tapachula 38,652 33,159 44,300 33.6 14.6

372,626 273,727 409,730 49.7 10.0 VER Veracruz 127,831 82,837 107,802 30.1 (15.7)

1,406,796 695,571 1,024,610 47.3 (27.2) VSA Villahermosa 114,191 72,979 95,885 31.4 (16.0)

1,223,422 622,215 942,291 51.4 (23.0) International Traffic 1,626,099 810,489 1,731,404 113.6 6.5

17,477,846 7,282,546 14,081,243 93.4 (19.4) CUN Cancun 1,525,467 768,613 1,633,990 112.6 7.1

16,501,592 6,804,153 13,237,113 94.5 (19.8) CZM Cozumel 32,624 18,866 42,035 122.8 28.8

356,783 198,563 357,327 80.0 0.2 HUX Huatulco 19,798 1,648 9,721 489.9 (50.9)

143,239 81,190 36,600 (54.9) (74.4) MID Merida 24,678 9,518 19,200 101.7 (22.2)

217,159 83,411 189,718 127.4 (12.6) MTT Minatitlan 613 668 489 (26.8) (20.2)

7,543 3,820 5,823 52.4 (22.8) OAX Oaxaca 13,867 6,200 16,106 159.8 16.1

148,284 62,811 127,128 102.4 (14.3) TAP Tapachula 1,050 414 663 60.1 (36.9)

12,857 6,748 14,519 115.2 12.9 VER Veracruz 6,080 3,192 6,487 103.2 6.7

68,785 25,588 78,850 208.2 14.6 VSA Villahermosa 1,922 1,370 2,713 98.0 41.2

21,604 16,262 34,165 110.1 58.1 Traffic Total Mexico 3,113,870 1,950,454 3,271,588 67.7 5.1

34,161,842 16,528,658 29,138,441 76.3 (14.7) CUN Cancun 2,295,751 1,468,657 2,504,638 70.5 9.1

25,481,989 12,259,148 22,318,467 82.1 (12.4) CZM Cozumel 50,363 27,723 60,633 118.7 20.4

546,423 268,290 531,675 98.2 (2.7) HUX Huatulco 81,576 39,732 88,263 122.1 8.2

892,287 402,728 692,150 71.9 (22.4) MID Merida 264,882 147,490 248,995 68.8 (6.0)

2,790,649 1,297,308 2,079,503 60.3 (25.5) MTT Minatitlan 12,947 8,432 9,490 12.5 (26.7)

148,159 70,295 98,544 40.2 (33.5) OAX Oaxaca 118,625 64,469 101,719 57.8 (14.3)

1,196,245 590,778 913,937 54.7 (23.6) TAP Tapachula 39,702 33,573 44,963 33.9 13.3

385,483 280,475 424,249 51.3 10.1 VER Veracruz 133,911 86,029 114,289 32.8 (14.7)

1,475,581 721,159 1,103,460 53.0 (25.2) VSA Villahermosa 116,113 74,349 98,598 32.6 (15.1)

1,245,026 638,477 976,456 52.9 (21.6)

























U.S. Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)



















December % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 SJU Total 937,716 513,404 921,944 79.6 (1.7)

9,448,253 4,845,353 9,684,227 99.9 2.5 Domestic Traffic 845,671 485,411 854,978 76.1 1.1

8,455,993 4,547,541 9,138,875 101.0 8.1 International Traffic 92,045 27,993 66,966 139.2 (27.2)

992,260 297,812 545,352 83.1 (45.0)

























Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





















December % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 996,876 524,425 1,105,503 110.8 10.9

10,231,479 3,625,324 8,984,220 147.8 (12.2) MDE Rionegro 717,604 345,354 790,969 129.0 10.2

7,409,418 2,481,885 6,309,014 154.2 (14.9) EOH Medellin 104,044 75,915 112,677 48.4 8.3

1,095,291 464,601 1,008,756 117.1 (7.9) MTR Monteria 109,361 60,147 137,701 128.9 25.9

1,028,309 418,044 1,098,362 162.7 6.8 APO Carepa 21,541 14,926 25,625 71.7 19.0

226,951 90,205 224,100 148.4 (1.3) UIB Quibdo 38,682 24,635 33,549 36.2 (13.3)

384,487 148,938 302,911 103.4 (21.2) CZU Corozal 5,644 3,448 4,982 44.5 (11.7)

87,023 21,651 41,077 89.7 (52.8) International Traffic 174,315 80,344 197,125 145.4 13.1

1,820,656 590,111 1,545,885 162.0 (15.1) MDE Rionegro 174,315 80,344 197,125 145.4 13.1

1,820,656 590,111 1,545,885 162.0 (15.1) EOH Medellin





















MTR Monteria





















APO Carepa





















UIB Quibdo





















CZU Corozal





















Traffic Total Colombia 1,171,191 604,769 1,302,628 115.4 11.2

12,052,135 4,215,435 10,530,105 149.8 (12.6) MDE Rionegro 891,919 425,698 988,094 132.1 10.8

9,230,074 3,071,996 7,854,899 155.7 (14.9) EOH Medellin 104044 75,915 112,677 48.4 8.3

1,095,291 464,601 1,008,756 117.1 (7.9) MTR Monteria 109,361 60,147 137,701 128.9 25.9

1,028,309 418,044 1,098,362 162.7 6.8 APO Carepa 21,541 14,926 25,625 71.7 19.0

226,951 90,205 224,100 148.4 (1.3) UIB Quibdo 38,682 24,635 33,549 36.2 (13.3)

384,487 148,938 302,911 103.4 (21.2) CZU Corozal 5,644 3,448 4,982 44.5 (11.7)

87,023 21,651 41,077 89.7 (52.8)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

View original content:

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.