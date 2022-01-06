Ampio Pharmaceuticals Presents Corporate Overview at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference occurring virtually on January 10-13, 2022. Michael Martino, Chief Executive Officer, will present an updated corporate overview of Ampio and the presentation will be available on the event website beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on January 10, 2022.

Details can be found below:

Event: H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

Date: January 10-13, 2022

Location: Virtual

Event Website: https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/

Investors participating in the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ampio's management may do so by contacting an H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion™, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2037 and may be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA).

Forward Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to its use of the net proceeds from the registered direct offering and its potential to realize future proceeds from the exercise of warrants, Ampio's expectations with respect to Ampion and its classification, the significance of the top-line results from its clinical studies, including the AP-013 study, the FDA's acceptance of the company's analysis and or interpretation of the results of its clinical trials, Ampio's cash runway and ability to sustain operations for any given period of time, the strength and enforceability of Ampio's patent portfolio and its eligibility for FDA market exclusivity, the ability of Ampio to enter into partnering arrangements, the potential market for Ampion, the timing and likelihood of success of a BLA for Ampion and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of Ampio's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, as stated in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the FDA may determine that the COVID-19 pandemic may have impacted its ability to interpret the Company's study results and may or may not require additional studies in support of an Ampion BLA. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Tony Russo or Nic Johnson

Russo Partners

info@ampiopharma.com

tony.russo@russopartnersllc.com

nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com

