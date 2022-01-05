JDX Consulting Acquired by Delta Capita Group

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDX Consulting, a global resource augmentation and domain consulting business, today announced that its shareholders completed a transaction under which JDX is acquired by Delta Capita Group. JDX will become a subsidiary of Delta Capita, establishing the combined organisation as a significant force in global managed services and consulting in Capital Markets, leveraging its bank as a service 'one bank' infrastructure platform.

Delta Capita is the Financial Services division of Prytek and this acquisition is part of the committed $500m allocation of capital to accelerate the build and deployment of the 'one bank' infrastructure platform. JDX is a successful global resource augmentation and consulting business, headquartered in the UK; its established presence in both the US and APAC provides Delta Capita with stronger capabilities in these regions. The combined firm will have a comprehensive product and service offering as well as an enhanced UK and EU footprint. Clients will benefit from the increased global scale across its complementary consulting offerings, technology and managed services. Delta Capita will have revenues of $130m and more than 1100 professional staff.

Both organisations share core values underpinned by an inclusive and supportive people culture and a relentless focus on client needs. Delta Capita has a keen focus on talent acquisition, development and retention that will be further enhanced by JDX's leading academy programme. The combination of Delta Capita's industry expertise, its experienced staff, and JDX's ability to rapidly respond at scale to clients' demands, provides clear opportunities and a strong career path for all employees.

Following the acquisition, Jonathan Davies, CEO of JDX said "I am delighted by the combination of JDX and Delta Capita and believe the combined firm now has the people, technology and solutions to much better address our clients' needs. There are also considerable benefits for our staff in being part of what will now be a larger and more diversified organisation".

Joe Channer, CEO of Delta Capita Group, said "We continue to listen to our clients and this acquisition allows us to take on globally significant consulting and managed service engagements at scale. Clients are evaluating their operating models to drive efficiency and simplification and require innovative solutions that significantly reduce their costs. We recognise JDX's expertise in its successful resource augmentation business across Financial Services, and in particular, Capital Markets, and I am delighted that the team joining us will allow Delta Capita to offer an enhanced capability to our clients. I can see that as two organisations combining, we have a great cultural fit and many capabilities that are truly complementary. I expect this combined capability to rapidly accelerate our growth".

The acquisition of JDX Consulting is the third acquisition completed by Delta Capita in the last 15 months. This significant growth has been recognised by the Financial Times in their FT 1000 ranking.

