Integrated Global Services Acquires AmStar

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Global Services, Inc. ("IGS"), a leading provider of surface protection solutions and portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), is pleased to announce it has acquired GE Steam Power's on-site thermal spray coatings technology, AmStar. AmStar's 888 material and related corrosion- and erosion-resistant coatings offer a proven track record of reliable pressure part protection for over two decades.

"This is tremendous news for our customers," said Rich Crawford, President and CEO of IGS. "We are excited to further enhance IGS's broad portfolio of bespoke solutions by acquiring the patented AmStar 888 technology. This combined solution set provides historical customers with an expanded offering to address their surface solution needs. Our acquisition of Amstar represents another step in IGS's mission to be the most valued provider of engineered solutions in the world for mission-critical equipment, and our ongoing commitment to support GE customers in the U.S., Europe, South America, and Asia."

Based in Richmond, VA, IGS is an international company with over 30 years of experience in providing in-situ internal thermal spray surface protection solutions, internal ceramic coating solutions, and environmental products that focus primarily on metal wastage reduction, corrosion mitigation, process efficiency improvements, and emissions reduction. Specializing in customized, engineered solutions, IGS is the largest provider of in-situ thermal spray and ceramic surface protection.

IGS maintains global operations with locations across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

