Huion Unveils Kamvas Pro 13(2.5K) and Kamvas Pro 16(2.5K): An Integration of Outstanding Performance and Innovative Design

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest digital painting device providers, Huion, launches two 2.5K pen displays today: Kamvas Pro 13(2.5K) and Kamvas Pro 16(2.5K), which are designed and produced for creators specialized in illustration, animation, graphic design, 3D design, image editing, etc.

Kamvas Pro 13(2.5K) & Kamvas Pro 16(2.5K)

2.5K resolution & quantum dot technology for vibrant pictures

Bearing user requests in mind, Huion always concentrates on researching and developing better products.

Both Kamvas Pro 13(2.5K) and Kamvas Pro 16(2.5K) feature a large screen providing a wide working area while remaining thin(10mm) and portable for creating anywhere.

These two pen displays boast quantum dot technology and 2.5K QHD resolution, guaranteeing accurate details of pictures. The pixels of Kamvas Pro 13(2.5K) are twice as many as that on a Full HD display because 2.5K QHD resolution is applied to a 13.3-inch IPS screen successfully for the first time in the industry.

The advanced QLED quantum dot technology helps to reduce harmful blue light while achieving a 145% sRGB color gamut. Accordingly, the two pen displays can display 16.7M colors and represent pictures with high saturation, accurate hue, and natural brightness.

Kamvas Pro 13(2.5K)

A more authentic creation experience

Huion is one of the few enterprises that develop and apply battery-free EMR technology independently.

Kamvas Pro 13(2.5K) and Kamvas Pro 16(2.5K) come with digital pen PW517, which adopts Huion PenTech 3.0, the latest application of battery-free EMR technology. The innovation of Huion's EMR technology is recognized again.

8192-level pressure sensitivity and >300PPS report rate ensure instant reproduction of natural and delicate lines. ±60° tilt recognition supports the realization of various drawing techniques such as shading, sketching, and edging.

User-friendly design to facilitate operation

Kamvas Pro 13(2.5K), as well as Kamvas Pro 16(2.5K), owns two USB-C ports, which enable users to connect the display to computers or Android devices efficiently via a full-featured USB-C to USB-C cable or 3-in-2 cable. Meanwhile, users can switch to pen tablet mode to experience a different way of drawing.

To bring digital ink solutions to more people, Huion has always been committed to developing more innovative and powerful products to empower global digital artists.

