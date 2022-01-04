Panasonic Enters into Immersive Entertainment Collaboration with AREA15

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES 2022, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America announced its newest collaboration with AREA15, an experiential event and entertainment district located just off the Strip in Las Vegas. AREA15 offers a curation of vibrant, themed entertainment experiences and ever-changing art and retail experiences for locals and visitors of all ages.

This five-year collaboration with Panasonic will provide AREA15 with turnkey solutions from the very best of Panasonic's solutions such as software development, engineering, projection design, show-quality support, industry-leading projectors and more to provide seamless and unparalleled 360-degree visual experiences.

AREA15 is utilizing Panasonic's PT-RQ35KU 3-Chip DLP® SOLID SHINE 4K laser projectors for its multi-purpose Live Events space, The Portal. Each of the fourteen (14) PT-RQ35s deliver 30,000lm of high brightness and 4K resolution for stunning, eye-catching visuals, providing realistic, vibrant, and vivid images, putting visitors at the center of the action. The PT-RQ35KU Series is the smallest and lightest 4K projector of its class¹ and the latest addition to the wide range of laser projectors already in use. The PT-RQ35KU's were easily installed, stacked, and calibrated for simplified workflows to significantly reduce logistics and installation hassles.

"Over the last few years and especially as audiences return to in-person events, Panasonic has recognized a growing demand among consumers around the globe for more out-of-the-box, immersive experiences," says John Baisley, Senior Vice President of Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, PSSNA. "We're proud to answer the call by collaborating with AREA15 to bring the best, most creative, 360-degree immersive entertainment to audiences in the entertainment capital of Las Vegas, and around the world. From the immersive Van Gogh exhibits to the first Illuminarium Experiences spectacle in Atlanta, Panasonic's state-of-the-art projection and lens technology has played a pivotal role in bringing successful entertainment experiences to life."

Panasonic began its partnership with AREA15 in spring 2021. The first experience using Panasonic projectors inside AREA15's Portal, a 7,500 square foot, 360-degree projection-mapped room, was the critically acclaimed tour, "Van Gogh, the Immersive Experience." In addition to showcasing immersive art experiences to thousands of visitors inside the Portal, Panasonic's 4K projectors, such as the PT-RQ35KU series, provide brilliant bespoke backdrops for theater performances, music concerts, corporate events, private parties, and much more.

¹As of May 2020, based on dimensions and weight publicly available for laser projectors between 26,000–35,000 lumens

About AREA15

AREA15, located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, is the world's first purpose-built experiential entertainment district offering live events, immersive activations, monumental art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. With a growing collection of dynamic destinations including Dueling Axes , Emporium Arcade Bar, Lost Spirits Distillery , Oddwood Bar , " Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite ," Museum Fiasco , Rocket Fizz , Five Iron Golf , The Beast by Todd English , OZ Experience and anchor experience, Meow Wolf's Omega Mart , AREA15 is an ever-changing art, retail and entertainment district attracting locals and tourists of all ages. AREA15 has received numerous accolades, including being named "Best Immersive Art Experience" by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards, one of "The 10 Most Innovative Urban Development and Real Estate Companies of 2020" by Fast Company, "Reader's Choice—Best Attraction" by Las Vegas Weekly, "Best Arts Hub" by Vegas Magazine, and claiming the No. 1 spot in Blooloop's "World's Top 11 Immersive Art Experiences." AREA15 represents a collaborative venture between real estate development firm Fisher Brothers and creative agency Beneville Studios, both of New York.

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and Panasonic's business products and solutions visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us

