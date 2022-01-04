IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total December sales of 19,422 vehicles, a decrease of 38 percent compared to December 2021. Full year sales totaled 332,756 vehicles; an increase of 19.2 percent compared to 2020. With 27 selling days in December, compared to 28 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 35.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis. With 306 selling days in 2021, compared to 309 in 2020, the company posted an increase of 20.3 percent on a DSR basis for the year.

Mazda Reports December and Full Year 2021 Sales Results

Despite its challenges, 2021 was a memorable year for Mazda, as the brand focused on community appreciation and achieved many milestones in the US, including:

The launch of the MX-30, Mazda's first battery-electric vehicle.

The launch of the Essential Car Care Program for teachers, which helped provide free oil changes and enhanced cleaning to thousands of educator heroes.

The global world premiere of the CX-50, the first vehicle to be built at Mazda's new Alabama manufacturing plant beginning in 2022.

For the second consecutive year, all tested Mazda vehicles earned the IIHS 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+. These vehicles include the Mazda3 Sedan and Mazda3 Hatchback, Mazda6, CX-3, CX-30 (built after September 2020 ), CX-5 and CX-9.

A leading consumer publication ranked Mazda as the second most reliable brand.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported December sales of 4,706 vehicles, a decrease of 2.8 percent compared to December last year. Year-to-date sales increased 1.7 percent, with 46,901 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date





















December December YOY % % MTD

December December YOY % % MTD

2021 2020 Change DSR

2021 2020 Change DSR



















Mazda3 2,019 3,256 (38.0)% (35.7)%

37,653 33,608 12.0% 13.1% Mazda 3 Sdn 1,262 1,939 (34.9)% (32.5)%

21,639 20,285 6.7% 7.7% Mazda 3 HB 757 1,317 (42.5)% (40.4)%

16,014 13,323 20.2% 21.4%



















Mazda6 542 1,687 (67.9)% (66.7)%

16,214 16,204 0.1% 1.0%



















MX-5 Miata 211 694 (69.6)% (68.5)%

10,547 8,807 19.8% 20.9% MX-5 83 255 (67.5)% (66.2)%

4,115 3,548 16.0% 17.1% MXR 128 439 (70.8)% (69.8)%

6,432 5,259 22.3% 23.5%



















CX-3 0 437 (100.0)% (100.0)%

5,100 8,510 (40.1)% (39.5)% CX-30 5,160 4,408 17.1% 21.4%

60,185 38,064 58.1% 59.7% CX-5 10,419 17,954 (42.0)% (39.8)%

168,383 146,421 15.0% 16.1% CX-9 1,010 2,872 (64.8)% (63.5)%

34,493 27,638 24.8% 26.0% MX-30 61 0 - -

181 0 - -



















CARS 2,772 5,637 (50.8)% (49.0)%

64,414 58,619 9.9% 11.0% TRUCKS 16,650 25,671 (35.1)% (32.7)%

268,342 220,633 21.6% 22.8%



















TOTAL 19,422 31,308 (38.0)% (35.7)%

332,756 279,252 19.2% 20.3%







































*Selling Days 27 28





306 309

































