Vacatia Acquires Virginia Beach-Based VSA Resorts

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare owners, property management and vacation rentals, has acquired Virginia Beach, Virginia-based VSA Resorts, a hospitality and vacation ownership company. With the addition of VSA's three resorts and association management business, Vacatia now manages 21 timeshare and 42 whole-ownership homeowners associations with 4,750 units and 50,000 owners.

VSA's Ocean Shores Resort on Virginia Beach

"The addition of VSA Resorts to our nationwide network reflects Vacatia's dedication to providing owners and guests with high-quality, hassle-free vacations in the most in-demand destinations," says Caroline Shin, Vacatia's CEO and co-founder. "We are committed to enhancing owner and guest experiences by delivering new benefits and expanding the customer base at our resorts across eight states."

VSA Resorts' properties include Ocean Key Resort, Atrium Resort and Ocean Sands Resort, all located in Virginia Beach. VSA also manages wholly owned condominium associations in the area. They employ nearly 100 people and have an owner base of more than 18,000.

"In considering this sale, we were impressed by Vacatia's new ideas for independent timeshare resorts, customer-centric perspective and highly capable management team," said Lori Overholt, president of VSA. "Our owners will be well served by Vacatia's ability to enhance their existing ownerships, and our team will have increased opportunities for advancement as part of a larger, fast-growing company."

As Vacatia-managed properties, VSA resorts will be featured on the Vacatia.com website and offered through third-party booking platforms. Owners at these resorts will be able to participate in OwnerPLUS, which easily enables travel to Vacatia's managed and affiliated resorts. In addition, these resorts will be available through VacatiaPLUS, Vacatia's innovative subscription-based membership model, which invites a new generation of travelers to independent timeshare resorts.

Vacatia has rapidly grown its property management services to 4,750 units in eight states. Management services are just one of the fresh solutions offered by Vacatia, which has 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies, relying on it for rental and resale services. Their products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members and even finance needed property renovations. Vacatia Partner Services (VPS) is the division of Vacatia that works with property management companies and independently managed associations across the country to help timeshare resorts to thrive in the modern era. To learn more about VPS's rental, resale, subscription membership products and property management services, and how they are reinventing the timeshare experience across discovery, booking, and stay, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.

