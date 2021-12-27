RAYUS RADIOLOGY EXPANDS IN MINNESOTA; OPENS NEW DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CENTERS IN OTSEGO AND SHAKOPEE

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAYUS Radiology, a leading national provider of advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, today announced the expansion of its growing network of high-quality, high-value diagnostic imaging centers throughout the Twin Cities with the opening of two new outpatient-based advanced diagnostic imaging centers in Otsego and Shakopee.

RAYUS Radiology, the official medical provider to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, the U.S. Speedskating Team and the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Team, now operates 17 other outpatient-based diagnostic imaging centers in the Twin Cities, and Eau Claire and La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

The new Otsego center provides a full-range of diagnostic imaging services that feature a high-field MRI, CT, diagnostic and therapeutic injections, 3D mammography, ultrasound and X-ray, while the new Shakopee center offers 3T MRI, CT, diagnostic and therapeutic injections, ultrasound and X-ray.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth in Minnesota and further increase access to diagnostics and imaging to physicians and their patients in the Otsego and Shakopee areas," says Dr. James Sullivan, Medical Director of the Twin Cities for RAYUS Radiology. "These new centers will offer multi-modality solutions for physicians and their patients to obtain the highest level of diagnostic imaging care in a timely manner."

RAYUS' ongoing expansion in Minnesota, as well as the opening of a new location in Maine, are the latest efforts in the medical provider's national growth strategy that accelerated in 2021 following Wellspring Capital Management's 2019 acquisition and subsequent investment in expanding the network and physician and patient services. With these new locations, RAYUS has added 21 centers in 2021 to increase its nationwide network to 150 locations.

RAYUS Radiology is the nation's leading subspecialty practice for advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, with a network of imaging centers, hospital partnerships and short- and long-term hospital solutions. The organization, with more than 3,000 team members nationwide, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the United States, driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologist network; compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care; and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit www.RAYUSradiology.com.

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. In total, Wellspring's current portfolio companies employ nearly 60,000 people around the world and generated aggregate revenues in excess of approximately $4.5 billion in the last 12 months.¹ Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise and access to resources. For additional information, please visit www.wellspringcapital.com.Note 1: As of 12/31/2020

