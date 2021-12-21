University of Kansas offers more ways to pay for parking with Passport

LAWRENCE, Kan., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Kansas is launching Passport's leading digital mobility platform to offer students and faculty a more convenient way to pay for parking at more than 3,600 spaces across campus. The contactless parking app, Passport Parking, is powered by transportation software and payments company Passport and allows parkers to pay for and manage parking directly from their smartphones.

To discover ways to pay for parking, a user can visit ParkingApp.com and enter their zone number marked on nearby signage. All payment options will show on the screen, including Passport Parking, and the user selects their preferred option. From there, the user simply initiates payment within their chosen application by entering their license plate number and desired length of stay and can manage their session remotely.

"We recognize the growing popularity of contactless payment options for parking and also the operational benefits of a digital solution," says Director of Transportation Services at The University of Kansas, Donna Hultine. "With Passport's technology we can offer more convenient payment methods to our parkers and have access to more reporting tools and insights."

The University of Kansas is based in the City of Lawrence, which also leverages Passport's digital platform to offer mobile payments for parking. With a centralized, end-to-end digital mobility platform in place, both The University of Kansas and the City of Lawrence have access to powerful data that allows the teams to form more data-driven decisions, building more sustainable and equitable communities for students, residents and visitors.

"The University joins more than 800 other universities, cities and private operators that partner with Passport to manage and simplify their parking and mobility needs," says Sam Warnecke, Passport sales executive. "We are thrilled for this partnership and to continue to improve the parking experience across the City of Lawrence."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

