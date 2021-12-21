Origin Announces Plans to Exhibit Health Monitoring Platform at CES 2022

GREENBELT, Md., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin ("Origin™"), inventor of patented Wi-Fi Sensing AI technology, today announced its plans to exhibit its Health monitoring platform at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2022, where it will also be hosting demos with Aloe Care Health, the world's most advanced medical alert system.

Origin Health™ empowers caregivers by providing them real-time data on their loved ones' whereabouts and any abnormal behaviors. Its proprietary Wi-Fi Sensing applications can provide activity insights, sleep insights, fall detection, wander detection, and alert caregivers and professional monitoring services of concerns requiring their attention. Origin's custom Remote People Monitoring (Origin RPM) is a groundbreaking software and hardware solution designed to help paid caregivers monitor their patients without wearable devices, cameras, or other devices while respecting their privacy and, in many cases, allow patients the independence to age in place under unobtrusive supervision.

"Beyond our success on end user security and safety, Origin has been focused on enhancing its Health platform to offer technology partners an innovative solution to support caregiving in a number of environments," said Dr. Ray Liu, Founder and CEO of Origin. "Leveraging our revolutionary Wi-Fi Sensing AI capabilities within new technologies, like Aloe Care, has the potential to bring much-needed levels of autonomy and empowerment to caregivers and their loved ones."

"Origin is ideally suited to enhance the Aloe Care platform, designed to deliver caregiver peace of mind and better health outcomes for elders," said Ray Spoljaric, CEO and Founder of Aloe Care Health. "We are excited about the potential new features that we can deliver to our customers by combining Origin's groundbreaking Wi-Fi sensing with our own data and machine learning."

Origin and Aloe Care will together be hosting dedicated demonstration suites at The Venetian. Parties interested in scheduling should inquire here.

About Origin

Origin is revolutionizing what Wi-Fi can do. As the pioneer of Wi-Fi Sensing AI, Origin aims to improve people's lives with its technology. Its patented and award-winning applications enable companies to build a wide range of Wi-Fi smart home, health, well-being, and automotive applications with high performance, low cost, and ease of use. Inquire at www.originwirelessai.com , or Melissa.tait@originwirelessai.com.

About Aloe Care Health

Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's patented, award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.aloecare.com.

