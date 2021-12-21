LandSouth Continues Long-Time Partnership with Developer by Breaking Ground on Presidium Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, broke ground for the construction of Presidium Park, an upscale multifamily community in Jacksonville, Florida.

The developer for Presidium Park, Presidium, continues a long-time relationship between the two groups. The four-building complex will be located at 8181 AC Skinner Parkway in Jacksonville and is scheduled to be completed late 2023.

"It's great to continue our partnership with Presidium and we're excited to offer a beautiful, new development to the growing Jacksonville area," stated LandSouth President and CEO, James Pyle. "LandSouth and Presidium have come together several times to bring amazing multifamily communities to life. Presidium Park is the next to showcase both organizations' commitment to innovation and excellence."

Louis Fegan is the LandSouth project manager for Presidium Park and Brad Chilton is the superintendent, continuing their successful partnership. Dwell Design Studio is the architecture firm for the development.

Presidium Park will be a 4-building, midrise, 5-story development featuring 33 different types of units. Future residents will have the choice of floor plans that range from 616 square feet to more than 1,703 square feet, both single and multi-bedroom. Presidium Park will offer residents a clubhouse, two-story amenity center, swimming pool with pavilion, car spa, and several high-end amenities. Presidium Park boasts proximity to area entertainment and restaurants, including St. Johns Town Center. In addition, Presidium Park is close to the University of North Florida.

"Jacksonville continues to grow at a remarkable rate and Presidium Park will provide more luxury housing for the people of Jacksonville," shared Louis Fegan, the LandSouth Project Manager. "Presidium and LandSouth have a long history of bringing best-in-class communities to life and I'm thrilled to lead the way on Presidium Park."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Presidium Park. Service components work together to provide a seamless delivery system through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed–use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth Marketing Manager, Erica Zumstein, (904) 273-3182, Ext. 109 or visit www.landsouth.com.

ABOUT PRESIDIUM

Founded in 2003, Presidium is a fully integrated real estate firm with an 18-year operating history and an existing portfolio totaling over $2 billion AUM. Presidium is committed to providing best-in-class housing for individuals of all income levels and creating great spaces that enhance people's lives. For more information about Presidium, visit www.presidiumre.com.

