TKO Miller Advises CableMaster Corp. on its Sale to Tide Rock Holdings

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of CableMaster Corp. ("CableMaster" or the "Company"), a family-owned manufacturer and global supplier of custom electrical cables and wire harnesses, to Tide Rock Holdings ("Tide Rock").

Founded in Milwaukee, WI in 1987, CableMaster's customer base consists of market-leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the portable and standby power generator, lighting, commercial cooking equipment, and other industrial manufacturing industries. The Company sources components and fully assembled finished goods through its robust and competitive supplier network, which it then tailors, assembles, or sells to OEM customers.

Headquartered in California, Tide Rock is a strategic middle-market holding company specializing in the acquisition of businesses in the wire and cable, molding, manufacturing, recycling, distribution, and services industries. Tide Rock's team strives to generate long-term, sustainable earnings growth by bringing resources and broader strategic thinking to each acquisition.

"CableMaster is a market-driven company with deep knowledge and understanding of their customer needs," said Steve Yahnke, Managing Director at TKO Miller. "The Company has become indispensable to its customers by offering a unique blend of quality, design, and creativity that makes them stand out among their competition."

Joe Froehlich, Managing Director at TKO Miller added, "Tide Rock is an ideal buyer. Not only have they demonstrated success with their own wire harness business, but they are also well known in the industry for forming partnerships and growing middle-market companies. With their best-in-class support systems alongside their management and ownership teams, they should carry on the legacy begun by CableMaster's current owner."

"I have always been a strong believer that CableMaster has one of the best workforces in the industry," said Karen Kostrewa, CEO at CableMaster. "Teaming up with Tide Rock provides great opportunities for our employees, as well as for our customers and vendors, well into the future."

