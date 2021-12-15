Naturepedic Provides Healthy Sleep Resolutions for 2022

The certified organic mattress manufacturer educates on how to transform the bedroom into a healthier, organic sleep environment for the new year.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the CDC, more than 30% of U.S. adults get less than the recommended amount of sleep, and nearly half of all Americans report feeling tired throughout the day between three and seven days of the week. With 2022 soon approaching, Naturepedic, the leading certified organic mattress manufacturer for babies, kids, and adults, seeks to educate consumers on key ways to improve their sleep next year.

"What people may not realize is that the bedroom can quickly become one of the most toxic spaces in the home. This is due to the questionable chemicals and materials that are often used in items like mattresses, sheets, pillows, and toppers. These can pose serious health risks as we sleep, especially for babies, who are more susceptible to their negative effects," comments Barry A. Cik, board-certified environmental engineer, founder and technical director of Naturepedic, "Prioritizing better, healthier sleep in the new year is certainly an important resolution, however, accomplishing this goes past getting more REM. It means reevaluating what we're actually sleeping on."

Tips for Healthy Sleep Resolutions:

Swap Out Conventional Pillows:

Experts recommend replacing pillows every 1 to 2 years, so the new year may be a perfect time to do so. Traditional pillows can be filled with some not-so-dreamy materials. These can include synthetic fabrics that emit hazardous chemicals like PFAS, flame retardants, formaldehyde, and synthetic pesticides. Instead, search for certified organic pillows, like Naturepedic's 2-in-1 Organic Pillow, for a safer, more comfortable, and customizable choice.

2. Opt for Safer Bedding:

Part of maintaining a sleep environment that's better for your health and wellness is thinking about the bedding you're sleeping on. Look for certified organic cotton sheets to ensure you're not getting into bed with synthetic insecticides, herbicides, or genetically-modified organisms (GMOs). Compared to conventionally grown cotton, organic cotton eliminates nasty pesticides and promotes more fertile soil. Make purchasing certified organic bedding a resolution for the whole family.

3. Be Selective with Baby Bedding

When it comes to baby bedding, there are additional safety factors to consider. Be aware that certain bedding items, like pillows, stuffed animals, and loose sheets can be a safety hazard. This is because babies lack the motor skills to turn over or move covers out of their way. Naturepedic's organic crib sheets are safer and more comfortable, both in design and in material. They are made of GOTS-certified organic cotton and have fitted edges for a secure attachment to your baby's mattress.

4. Invest in an Organic, Breathable and Waterproof Crib Mattress for Your Baby

Having a breathable crib mattress is an added sleep safety measure and can be helpful if babies roll over onto their stomachs. But, in order to be truly safe, the breathability feature has to be done right. Naturepedic's crib mattresses are the only breathable, waterproof and certified organic mattresses out there. For ultimate hygienic safety, Naturepedic's breathable crib mattresses are also fully waterproof with a food-grade, non-toxic material made from non-GMO sugarcane, and are encased in a breathable layer that's removable and machine washable, so messes can be cleaned up in a snap.

5. Look into a Supportive, Organic Mattress for Yourself

Having the right mattress is a key factor in improving one's sleep environment. While most mattresses are not only filled with hazardous chemicals and materials, they also may trap heat and have a negative effect on body temperature, leading to disruptions throughout the night. Choosing mattresses made with certified organic cotton fabric and fill and other temperature-regulating materials, like wool to wick away moisture, is the easiest way to transform your sleep environment from hot to comfortable next year.

With a range of cutting-edge GOTS-certified organic, MADE SAFE certified nontoxic baby crib mattresses, mattresses exclusively designed for kids, plus a wide-range of adult mattress options, including customizable organic mattresses, and bedding products for the whole family, Naturepedic understands that when it comes to your health and getting a good night's sleep, there really is no room for compromise.

"At Naturepedic, we don't compromise on your family's sleep safety, guaranteeing healthier, organic sleep for the new year, and all the years to come," adds Cik. "Here's to a healthy and safe 2022!"

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

