Hyundai Motor Group Reveal Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED) - an All-New Mobility Platform for Versatile Applications

The Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED) has four uniquely positioned wheels that move optimally and independently with a low and flat body

The platform is designed for applications that require stability and high manoeuvrability and it can be utilized in complex and challenging environments thanks to an adjustable wheelbase and flexible steering angles

Applications of the high-tech platform can be extended to both manned and unmanned system variants

MobED will make its global debut at CES 2022, where Hyundai Motor will present its future vision with robotics

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today revealed the Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED), an all-new and pioneering small mobility platform using cutting-edge robotics technologies.

The MobED has an innovative design arrangement. It's flat, rectangular body rides on four large wheels, with an independent suspension that enables optimal body posture and stable movement even on inclined and uneven roads. This suspension allows the platform to move through complex urban environments by freely adjusting its wheelbase and steering angles.

Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED)

"We have developed the MobED platform to overcome the limitations of existing indoor guide and service robots while maximizing its usability in cities by dramatically improving the platform's overall mobility," said Dong Jin Hyun, Head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab. "We are also looking ahead to assess how potential users of MobED will further expand their needs and use for this type of technology."

By being equipped with innovative technologies including an advanced 'Eccentric Wheel' drive and high-tech steering, braking and altitude control systems, the MobED adapts and realizes optimum posture on various road surfaces and environments. The three motors mounted to each wheel provide power and precise steering to the wheels while also controlling the overall posture of the body.

The intelligent design arrangement of each wheel featuring an individual power and steering control system enables in-place rotation and omnidirectional movement, which allows for highly effective mobility even in narrow situations. The eccentric mechanism-based posture control system also stabilizes the body attitude by adjusting the height of each wheel according to the ground environment. The MobED's 12-inch pneumatic tires further help to absorb bumps and vibrations.

MobED measures 67 cm long, 60 cm wide, 33 cm high, and weighs 50 kg. Its wheelbase expands to 65 cm for optimum stability in high-speed driving and then scales down to 45 cm for low-speed maneuvers in more complex environments. Its maximum speed is 30 km/h, allowing for around four hours of driving on a single charge with a battery capacity of 2 kWh.

Designed for full versatility and modularity, the MobED can be utilized for various applications, depending on the mounted device. The Group expects the platform's wheel adjustability, compact body size and low vibration capabilities to make it an optimal technology solution for delivery, guiding and filming equipment. Thanks to its outstanding maneuverability, the platform can also be used for service robots that can operate both indoors and outdoors.

MobED can be used as a mobility device for the elderly or the disabled when the platform is sufficiently increased for people to mount it. It can also be used as a stroller or leisure vehicle.

Hyundai Motor Group will be at CES 2022, Jan. 5-8, 2022. At the event, Hyundai Motor will present its future vision with robotics. The MobED will also be on display at Hyundai Motor's booth.

