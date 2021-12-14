Rebounding Forestry Activity Boosts Global Chainsaw Market as COVID Impact Wanes

CLEVELAND, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects that near-term global chainsaw sales will be boosted by an anticipated rebound in forestry activity from pauses that occurred during the pandemic. Factors contributing to this boost include:

a recovery in wood and wood product prices from the 2020 lows in many parts of the world (with the notable exception of the US)

increases in international trade in lumber and wood products

Chainsaw sales to the forestry sector – the largest market for chainsaws – will continue to be bolstered by the high replacement needs for these products. Because forestry chainsaws are used very intensively (often in harsh environments), they typically need to be replaced every 6 months to two years – much more frequently than other types of forestry machines and consumer and other commercial chainsaws.

Following Stagnancy of 2020, Global Chainsaw Market Rebound to Continue Into 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed effect on global chainsaw markets in 2020. As consumer sales boomed, the larger commercial market saw steep declines, causing overall demand to stagnate. The global chainsaw market began to rebound in 2021, and that growth is expected to continue into 2022 as commercial markets, primarily the forestry sector, return to growth:

Forestry is essential to both global construction and manufacturing activity, and countries view their forests as critical strategic resources. For example, a surge in US home construction drove up lumber prices and fueled forestry activity in the country during the second half of 2020 and early 2021.

Some countries have also launched initiatives to stabilize conditions in their forestry sectors, ranging from supporting workers to programs bolstering businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Global Chainsaws, now available from the Freedonia Group, examines the global market for chainsaws. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for manufacturers' shipments, demand, and net exports are provided in current dollar terms (which are not adjusted for inflation).

Demand is presented by power source (engine-driven, battery-powered equipment, and corded electric) and by market (forestry, other commercial, and consumer).

Market segments include:

forestry

other commercial markets (e.g., tree and shrub landscapers, clearing land for construction, and arborist work

consumer

